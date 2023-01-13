MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “I care about what goes on here. This is my home. These are the people that I want to protect and take care of.”. And that is just what the newest candidate for Sheriff of Clarke County Anthony Chancelor hopes to do. On Friday he officially put his name, and experience, on the ballot to run for Clarke County Sheriff.

CLARKE COUNTY, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO