WTOK-TV
Anthony Chancelor running for Sheriff
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “I care about what goes on here. This is my home. These are the people that I want to protect and take care of.”. And that is just what the newest candidate for Sheriff of Clarke County Anthony Chancelor hopes to do. On Friday he officially put his name, and experience, on the ballot to run for Clarke County Sheriff.
WTOK-TV
Karey Williams qualifies for Clarke County Sheriff
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 continues our coverage of qualifying candidates running for Clarke County sheriff. We now introduce you to Republican candidate Karey Williams about putting his name on the ballot to protect and serve his home county. Karey Williams was born and raised in Clarke County and...
WTOK-TV
Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department has named a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro Police Department patrol vehicle reportedly taken on New Year’s Day. LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said Douglas Haynes is wanted in the case. Reaves said a Waynesboro police officer parked...
WDAM-TV
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 2 1/2-month-long investigation ended up in the arrest of one suspect, while a second man remains at-large in a Jones County burglary that involved a fire, an all-terrain vehicle and guns. Michael Scoggins, 32, of Clarke County, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on...
WDAM-TV
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars again within a month’s time after being arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a second charge of trafficking a controlled substance. Patrick Francis, 44, was arrested Jan. 11 by JCSD narcotics agents, a little more than...
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
Former day care employee arrested for biting toddler in Mississippi
JONES COUNTY, Miss. — A former day care employee was arrested for allegedly biting a toddler in care at a day care center in Laurel, Mississippi, in December. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said that they arrested Haley Rozek, 26, on Monday and she has reportedly been charged with felony child abuse, according to WDAM.
WDAM-TV
JCSD: Reported runaway teen located safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reported runaway juvenile Brennan Keller, 15, has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Joe Berlin thanks everyone who shared information on Brennan’s status and for the many prayers for his safety. Want more WDAM 7 news in your...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
WLBT
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County man dies trying to save pets from house fire
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Jones County Coroner’s Office is investigating the blaze in the 2500 block of Hwy. 29 near the intersection of John Hill Road south of Soso. Family members who escaped the burning residence advised initial arriving JCSD deputies...
WTOK-TV
‘American Idol' alum CJ Harris dead at 31
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - CJ Harris died of a suspected heart attack. He was 31 years old. Harris competed in season 13 of ‘American Idol’ where he made it to the top six along with fellow Alabamian Jess Meuse. Meuse posted on her Facebook page that her heart...
WDAM-TV
Mother asks for more awareness after daughter arrested for punching alleged bully
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s still a waiting game for one Jones County family, as they fight to put a stop to alleged bullying. WDAM 7 has been investigating this ongoing situation since November and has worked to talk to all parties involved. The family told WDAM this is not only impacting the daughter’s well-being but also her education.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian celebrates MLK Day with parade and ceremony
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the City of Meridian was a day for remembrance and celebration as they hosted its annual parade and ceremony. The keynote speaker James Carter, the founder of the Carter Foundation, wanted to focus on the theme, ‘Saving our Youth to Live the Dream’.
Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation
A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
impact601.com
16-year-old leads police on chase; totals Mustang
The Jones County Sheriff's Department was involved in a short high speed pursuit on Monday afternoon after a black Ford Mustang driving south on I-59 passed a unmarked JCSD Tahoe at a high rate of speed. The JCSD investigator driving the Tahoe estimated the speed of the Mustang was approximately...
WTOK-TV
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening. MPD said officers were called to the 2100 block of 13th Avenue about 5 p.m. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a local...
Neshoba Democrat
Checkpoint results in drug arrest
A Newton County man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in the Linwood community last week, the authorities said. Ricky Stevens, 43, 1079 Road 4302, Little Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Stevens was out on...
