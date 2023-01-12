ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Affordable Housing Development Takes Shape at Former Nikkei Hall Site

The Laurel will bring 57 apartments to Michigan Avenue and 14th Street. A $37.3-million development named The Laurel is being constructed on the corner of Michigan Street and 14th Street at the former Nikkei Hall site. The Nikkei Hall’s community center building will be preserved, while the remaining area will...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica to End COVID-19 Health Emergency

Local health emergency will end at the end of next month. Santa Monica will end its health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic on February 28, three years after it was declared by former City Manager Rick Cole. This coincides with California’s sunset of the order, announced by Governor Gavin Newsom...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Developer WS Communities Completes First Application For The Builder’s Remedy Project: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – January 16th, 2023

Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside. * David Bonderman And Christa Campbell Buy Two Westside Homes For $30M Total. * Developer WS Communities Completes First Application For The Builder’s Remedy Project. * Local Properties For Sale And Rent In Your Neighborhood!. . Host – @juliet.lemar. . Sponsored...
SANTA MONICA, CA

