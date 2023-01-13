The Cleveland Browns are set to hire away one of the most experienced presences on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff, per multiple reports. The Browns are hiring Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator. Schwartz, who has been in this role with the Titans since 2021, was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-13 and has previously served as defensive coordinator of the Titans (2001-08), Buffalo Bills (2014) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-20). Schwartz led the Lions to one playoff berth as a head coach and helped guide the Eagles to their Super Bowl win at the end of the 2017 season.

