Like father, like son? Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’) could follow in SAG Awards footsteps of William H. Macy (‘Shameless’)

By Marcus James Dixon
 4 days ago
Just hours after “ The Bear ” star Jeremy Allen White won his first career Golden Globe on Tuesday night, he found himself nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday morning. Should he prevail there, too, White would claim the exact same Best Comedy Actor SAG trophy that William H. Macy won three times for “ Shameless ” in 2015, 2017 and 2018. It’d be the ultimate poetic justice for TV fans, of course, as Macy and White played an estranged father and son, Frank Gallagher and Lip Gallagher, on the Showtime dramedy for 11 years.

There are more similarities between “The Bear” and “Shameless” than you might realize at first glance. Both shows are dark comedies that take place in Chicago, Illinois and center on protagonists dealing with troubling family issues. On “The Bear,” White plays renowned chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, who returns home after his brother commits suicide. And on “Shameless,” the Gallagher children struggle to survive on a day-to-day basis while Macy’s deadbeat father character drinks and smokes his life away.

SEE Golden Globes say ‘Yes, Chef!’ to Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’)

At 11 seasons and 134 episodes, “Shameless” is Showtime’s longest-running original scripted series ever. In addition to its three SAG Award victories for Macy, the show also raked in 16 Emmy nominations and four wins: one for guest actress Joan Cusack and three for stunt coordination. It currently numbers among the Top 200 of IMDb’s Top Rated TV Shows .

“The Bear” is still enjoying its new kitchen smell, as it streamed its first eight half-hours on FX on Hulu last June. It won the Golden Globe for White and is also nominated for various winter guild awards including SAG, DGA, WGA and PGA. Many television critics included “The Bear” in their Top 10 lists of 2022, and it’s a sure bet for mentions at the upcoming 2023 Emmy Awards.

SEE ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ cast: Meet all 21 SAG Award ensemble nominees [PHOTOS]

White’s SAG Award competition in the Best Comedy Actor category is unique in that he’s going up against a pair of duos: Anthony Carrigan & Bill Hader from “Barry,” and Steve Martin & Martin Short from “Only Murders in the Building.” Oftentimes, such a scenario might result in vote-splits for the pairings and help the solo nominee triumph. However, just last year Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) managed to survive a vote-split from his co-star Brett Goldstein as well as both of the “Only Murders” guys; the fifth nominee was Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”).

I have a feeling White will pull out an easy victory here, being that he’s a rising star and on a show the voters clearly love — “The Bear” also nabbed a SAG ensemble nomination. When I suggested the likelihood to Gold Derby editor Chris Beachum , he responded, “Macy should be presenting that award! Remember when Jason Bateman presented to Jeffrey Tambor (a few years after ‘Arrested Development’)? He called him ‘Dad’ when opening the envelope.” SAG Awards producers, how do we make this happen?

“I love acting!” White shouted during his Golden Globe acceptance speech earlier this week ( watch below ). After thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, he told his fellow Best Comedy Actor nominees — Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Hader, Martin and Short — that he was “in awe” of them. “You’re all legends — it’s an honor just to my name near yours, truly.” White then thanked his “Bear” producers, cast and crew, declaring, “If I’m good, it is because you are good.”

