Santa Rosa, CA

northbaybiz.com

Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3

WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Whole Foods at Coddingtown to be Closed for a Few Days

The Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall is expected to be closed for the next several days after its roof caught on fire. The fire started shortly before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, while the store was open. All shoppers were evacuated before firefighters discovered a large HVAC unit was up in flames, which spread to the rest of the roof. A roof covering was removed after also catching fire. No one was hurt but the fire did an estimated quarter-million-dollars in damage to the grocery store building.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

Chila-Killer Cafe Opens in Rohnert Park

Chila-what? The name is a riff on this new Rohnert Park restaurant’s signature dish, chilaquiles (spelled chilakiles on the menu). The hearty breakfast (or hangover helper) of fried corn tortillas soaked in red or green salsa and topped with eggs, cheese, crema and carnitas is, in fact, killer. Turn...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Eville eye

Bay Street Mall Seeing a Wave of Changes in 2023

Change is afoot at the Bay Street Mall in Emeryville as the first of a wave of new restaurants opened this week. This also meant the end of some old favorites that had been around since the shopping center opened in 2002. In addition to the below announcements, Tri Lu’s...
EMERYVILLE, CA
KQED

Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862

All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa mom advocates for blood donations years after transfusion saved her baby

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) - A blood transfusion played a critical role in saving the life of an eight-week baby in need of emergency surgery. Almost five years later, the baby's mother wants to encourage as many people as she can to donate blood and have a similar impact in someone else's life. "The whole universe, everything that happened, we feel so incredibly lucky," said Jordan Woodside. "We feel lucky that he was given somebody's blood, whose, I have no idea."Her son Rylan was not feeling well when the family started the drive to the South Bay for a wedding in 2018....
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued

BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
BERKELEY, CA

