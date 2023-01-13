Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chef Matthew Accarino Is Debuting an Italian Eatery in Pacific Heights
Mattina is coming to 2232 Bush Street, right around the corner from Accarino's existing eatery, SPQR.
KTVU FOX 2
First Black ‘Peanuts’ character stands tall at high school in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Meet the newest student at Piner High School in Santa Rosa. It's Franklin--the first Black Peanuts character--standing tall in the middle of campus, just in time for MLK Day. The new sculpture was reportedly brought to the vacant pedestal a few weeks ago through the hard...
northbaybiz.com
Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
World War II structure falls 200 feet from cliff onto San Francisco beach
A World War II structure fell from a cliffside onto Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco amid a landslide.
KTVU FOX 2
Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3
WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Whole Foods at Coddingtown to be Closed for a Few Days
The Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall is expected to be closed for the next several days after its roof caught on fire. The fire started shortly before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, while the store was open. All shoppers were evacuated before firefighters discovered a large HVAC unit was up in flames, which spread to the rest of the roof. A roof covering was removed after also catching fire. No one was hurt but the fire did an estimated quarter-million-dollars in damage to the grocery store building.
sonomamag.com
Chila-Killer Cafe Opens in Rohnert Park
Chila-what? The name is a riff on this new Rohnert Park restaurant’s signature dish, chilaquiles (spelled chilakiles on the menu). The hearty breakfast (or hangover helper) of fried corn tortillas soaked in red or green salsa and topped with eggs, cheese, crema and carnitas is, in fact, killer. Turn...
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Roasted and Raw, Street Social, Kehaulani’s Cafe
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 11, airs Thursday, January 12, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Roasted and Raw whips up fresh vegan fare, offering a healthier, plant-based take on familiar...
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
Eville eye
Bay Street Mall Seeing a Wave of Changes in 2023
Change is afoot at the Bay Street Mall in Emeryville as the first of a wave of new restaurants opened this week. This also meant the end of some old favorites that had been around since the shopping center opened in 2002. In addition to the below announcements, Tri Lu’s...
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
Bay Area Whole Foods store evacuates after minor structure fire
The Santa Rosa Fire Department had the fire under control by early Thursday afternoon.
SF art gallery owner apologizes hours after forum held condemning him for spraying unhoused person
Religious and community leaders from across San Francisco are discussing an ugly incident caught on video, showing an unhoused person being hosed down by a frustrated business owner.
KQED
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
KTVU FOX 2
Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
Santa Rosa mom advocates for blood donations years after transfusion saved her baby
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) - A blood transfusion played a critical role in saving the life of an eight-week baby in need of emergency surgery. Almost five years later, the baby's mother wants to encourage as many people as she can to donate blood and have a similar impact in someone else's life. "The whole universe, everything that happened, we feel so incredibly lucky," said Jordan Woodside. "We feel lucky that he was given somebody's blood, whose, I have no idea."Her son Rylan was not feeling well when the family started the drive to the South Bay for a wedding in 2018....
Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued
BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
Comments / 0