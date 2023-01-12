Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What is Nike N7? Native Dancers Filmed in Missoula for Nike Promo
The University of Montana just recently unveiled completely new jerseys for a collection of upcoming basketball games. Not just jerseys with different designs but completely different colors. That's right! The Griz will remove the traditional marron and silver, and dress in new turquoise jerseys. All to recognize and honor UM's relationship with indigenous people.
How Bear and Urban Deer Survive Montana Winters
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) Whenever there are questions about urban deer or bear reports in the Missoula area, KGVO News reaches out to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife specialist James ‘Jamie’ Jonkel. With the recent severe cold snap and the number of deer and other wildlife crowding...
montanasports.com
Defending state wrestling champions, 4-time hopefuls shine at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic
MISSOULA — Plenty of familiar faces took center stage on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. One of the largest state wrestling tournaments of the year, the Jug Beck offers some of the state's top wrestlers to compete against each other regardless of class, while also getting challenged by schools from outside of Montana as a preview of sorts to the all-class state wrestling tournament coming up in Billings Feb. 10-11.
mtpr.org
Reflections on the Ponderosa Pine, Montana's State Tree
My love affair with the ponderosa pine started with trips through the forest, on my way to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. It continued with hiking and biking trips through Pattee Canyon, a short way from Missoula, Montana. Their height and orange-brown bark, scaly and large-patterned, drew me to them, but I knew little else about them.
How To Tell You Are In Missoula, Without Saying Missoula
Every town is different. It doesn't matter if you live in Montana, or somewhere else, every town is different. When you live in a place long enough, you get to understand and maybe even appreciate the differences that make your town unique. Missoula is different kind of town. Some of us are very proud of the differences. Even though some of the things that make us different are not all positive, they are just different. I recently asked our listeners on Facebook to "Tell me you're in Missoula, without telling me you're in Missoula." Here are some of the things that help keep Missoula unique.
Community Winter Welcome Activities Coming to U of Montana Campus
Spring semester begins this Tuesday (January 16) on the UM campus. Spring?. Well, yeah, the word gets played with kind of fast and loose around here in the dead of winter. But there is still much reason to celebrate, as University of Montana students and community members are invited to Welcome Back Winter events on campus and elsewhere this coming week.
mtpr.org
Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms
Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Winning $1,000,000,000, Most Missoulians Would Be Practical
Another lottery, another billion dollars up for grabs. Someone's got to win it, right? It is hard not to think about what I would do if I won. I was born in Montana and have spent most of my life here, and I have never owned a four-wheel drive truck. The first thing I would buy would be that truck. We were curious to know what people would buy locally if they won, so we posed the question recently "If you won the Mega Millions, what would you buy in Missoula, or Western Montana?"
THE TRUTH: Is Missoula a Good Place to Live?
The short answer is yes— unless you're thinking about moving here, in which case I'll tell you Missoula is a post-apocalyptic hellscape uninhabitable by civilized lifeforms. I joke, but there really is some uneasiness about the idea of more people moving in because of the way our housing prices have skyrocketed since the pandemic-housing boom. Last September I even wrote an open letter to Missoulians waiting for the housing market to crash. But if you really want to know, here's the pros and cons of living in Missoula, starting with the cons:
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
2022 Montana weather: Shocks, sweaty and frozen
If you ever want to show people the contrasts in Montana weather, 2022 might be one of the best examples. That's because the year just concluded and took us to the extremes with temperatures that soared well over a hundred degrees in mid-summer and went far below zero at Christmastime.
Missoula Winters Are Brutal in Their Own Way. Here’s How to Cope.
Like the title says, the winters here can be brutal. Anytime I slip on the ice or I'm sprinting to my car as bone-chilling winds are blowing in my face, I remind myself of the silver lining to our cold season— at least it scares people away from moving here. But even that fact isn't enough to get me through to spring, so I use other strategies. Here's a few ways to cope with Missoula's brutal winters:
The Best Montana-Made Hot Sauce Surprisingly Announces Business is For Sale
I will never forget my first encounter with Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce. It was an unexpected trip to "flavor town." It was 2014 and I had recently put up some used baby gear on Facebook Marketplace. Simple things like a highchair, some "tummy time toys", a swing, etc. I had a person reach out to me interested in snagging some of the gear for his newborn. We arranged to meet at my apartment. When the guy showed up, he had a cardboard box under his arm. We started negotiating the prices of the items I had, and he asked me "Do you like hot sauce?" I immediately looked at him like "DUH! What do you got?" That is when he opened the box and presented me with my first bottle of Haba Haba Dime Sauce. I sampled the sauce and I swear I could see colors brighter. It blew my mind. I immediately went back to negotiating how many bottles of the hot sauce he would be willing to trade... That was the night I met the owner of Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce.
Listener Complaint Leads to a Look at JEDI Funding in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO recently received a request from a listener and reader of our KGVO Mobile App asking us to look into the funding of the JEDI program in Missoula. This individual, who asked to remain anonymous, was concerned about the sheer amount of time and money...
UM and Missoula Police Respond to Reported Bomb Threat
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News has received a timely warning from the University of Montana Police Chief Brad Giffin about an alleged bomb threat that was phoned into the University. “We’ve got a lot of activity going on on campus, but it was a notification,” began Chief Giffin....
Community Medical Center to Hold It’s First-Ever Health Fair
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For many years, Providence St. Patrick Hospital held an annual health fair where hundreds of people lined up for health screenings and medical seminars, but those events ended due to the COVID pandemic. Now, Missoula’s Community Medical Center has taken up the opportunity to present...
NBCMontana
Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
Know How To Fix It, Missoula Home ReSource Needs Help
If you are handy, can fix things and would like to teach others how to fix broken things around the house, then Home ReSource in Missoula can use your help. This is your chance to pass on your skills to the community. Can You Help Them?. If you are able...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1