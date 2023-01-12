ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

$50K reward offered for information in armed robbery of USPS letter carrier

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTpil_0kCxTZp600

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of two suspects wanted for Wednesday's armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier.

Authorities said the incident occurred on Jan. 11 at about 11:30 a.m. near the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Investigators said the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored Kia sedan with tinted windows.

Surveillance images released by the Postal Inspection Service show two suspects, both wearing hoods, as they approach the letter carrier.

Authorities said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident has been requested to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 — say, “Law Enforcement” to be connected. The case number is 3948599.

