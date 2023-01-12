Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kidnapping charges dropped in plea deal
LIMA — A Lima man faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced next month following his plea Friday to a charge of felonious assault. John Holland, 45, entered into an agreement with prosecutors whereby he agreed to plead guilty to the second-degree felony charge in exchange for the state’s dismissal of two counts of kidnapping, each felonies of the first degree.
WANE-TV
Kendallville PD: Suspects posed as delivery drivers ‘for YouTube videos’
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Police investigated a string of reports over the weekend of people posing as delivery drivers and allegedly asking homeowners for personal information, including one incident in Fort Wayne that led to a fight. A Facebook post Saturday said Kendallville Police were receiving calls about people...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man arrested after a police chase ends in Ohio
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested in Williams County, Ohio after a police chase that began near the state line Sunday night. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that police say that 32-year-old Johnathan J. Merchant was driving a Cadillac XT5 and fled after police attempted a traffic stop on U.S. 20 shortly after 8:30 p.m. The pursuit ended with Merchant crashing and then attempting to flee from police on foot. After two officers were injured trying to apprehend him, Merchant was then taken into custody.
Indiana Supreme Court upholds murder conviction, sentence for Gas City woman who strangled 10-year-old stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction for a Gas City woman who killed her stepdaughter in 2019. Amanda Carmack was sentenced to life without parole in the death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack. A jury convicted her of murder. Carmack and her attorney contended that she acted in “sudden heat” when she […]
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
Indiana Supreme Court upholds life sentence for Gas City woman found guilty of killing 10-year-old stepdaughter
GAS CITY, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court upheld the Grant Circuit Court's decision of life without parole for a Gas City woman in the murder of her 10-year-old stepdaughter in September 2019. Attorneys on behalf of Amanda Carmack argued whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that...
cbs4indy.com
Judge in Delphi murders case doubts late March trial date
DELPHI, Ind. — Special Judge Fran Gull of Allen County, pressed into service to oversee the case of the man accused of killing teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams east of Delphi in 2017, told the prosecutor and defense attorneys on Friday that she doubts Richard Allen can stand trial in late March, as originally scheduled by the Court.
WTHR
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
The three children died at the hospital. The mother was transferred from an Angola hospital to a Fort Wayne hospital, where she later died.
Fort Wayne man leads police on a chase through Ohio
Police say the vehicle continued driving after initiating a traffic stop, leading another pursuit, which ended with a single-vehicle crash on County Road 20.
Plea deal offered to Lima man in assault case
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed set a trial date and allowed a plea agreement placed on the record for a Lima man accused of assaulting another person with a gun that he was not allowed to have. Rashawn Cannon, 25, is charged with second-degree...
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
Defense attorney withdraws from major drug offender case
LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged as a major drug offender on Friday was officially granted permission to step away from the case. Dustin Blake, who has been representing Michael Liles throughout his case on felony drug-related charges, filed a motion with the court in late December in which he said Liles had failed to live up to a contractual obligation by failing to live up to a fee agreement.
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
thevillagereporter.com
Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash
Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
abc57.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash due to alleged distracted driving
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:14 a.m. on US Highway 20, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The collision was between a 2015 Dodge Caravan and a 2006 Dodge Caravan. The driver of the 2015 model, a 25-year-old Goshen resident,...
hometownstations.com
18-year-old suspected of murdering Koby Bryant makes his first court appearance
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen wanted for homicide has been captured and has made his first court appearance. According to jail records, 18-year-old Takal Austin was booked in the Allen County Jail Monday afternoon and had a video arraignment in Lima Municipal Court this afternoon. The judge set his bond at one million dollars.
hometownstations.com
Heroin Interdiction Team in Mercer County arrests 3 on drug related charges
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of 3 individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St. Henry Police Department also assisted.
Lima News
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jonathon Burns, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in the Allen County Jail for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.
95.3 MNC
Mother, children found dead after Steuben County house fire identified
A mother and her three children were found dead in a Steuben County home after crews were called to a house fire. A 911 call was received shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday reporting a house fire in the 400 block of E. Toledo Street in Fremont. On arrival, crews found a working house fire.
WOWO News
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
Comments / 3