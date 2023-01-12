ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Kidnapping charges dropped in plea deal

LIMA — A Lima man faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced next month following his plea Friday to a charge of felonious assault. John Holland, 45, entered into an agreement with prosecutors whereby he agreed to plead guilty to the second-degree felony charge in exchange for the state’s dismissal of two counts of kidnapping, each felonies of the first degree.
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Fort Wayne man arrested after a police chase ends in Ohio

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested in Williams County, Ohio after a police chase that began near the state line Sunday night. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that police say that 32-year-old Johnathan J. Merchant was driving a Cadillac XT5 and fled after police attempted a traffic stop on U.S. 20 shortly after 8:30 p.m. The pursuit ended with Merchant crashing and then attempting to flee from police on foot. After two officers were injured trying to apprehend him, Merchant was then taken into custody.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Judge in Delphi murders case doubts late March trial date

DELPHI, Ind. — Special Judge Fran Gull of Allen County, pressed into service to oversee the case of the man accused of killing teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams east of Delphi in 2017, told the prosecutor and defense attorneys on Friday that she doubts Richard Allen can stand trial in late March, as originally scheduled by the Court.
DELPHI, IN
The Lima News

Plea deal offered to Lima man in assault case

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed set a trial date and allowed a plea agreement placed on the record for a Lima man accused of assaulting another person with a gun that he was not allowed to have. Rashawn Cannon, 25, is charged with second-degree...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Defense attorney withdraws from major drug offender case

LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged as a major drug offender on Friday was officially granted permission to step away from the case. Dustin Blake, who has been representing Michael Liles throughout his case on felony drug-related charges, filed a motion with the court in late December in which he said Liles had failed to live up to a contractual obligation by failing to live up to a fee agreement.
LIMA, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
FREMONT, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash

Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

18-year-old suspected of murdering Koby Bryant makes his first court appearance

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen wanted for homicide has been captured and has made his first court appearance. According to jail records, 18-year-old Takal Austin was booked in the Allen County Jail Monday afternoon and had a video arraignment in Lima Municipal Court this afternoon. The judge set his bond at one million dollars.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Heroin Interdiction Team in Mercer County arrests 3 on drug related charges

Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of 3 individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St. Henry Police Department also assisted.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jonathon Burns, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in the Allen County Jail for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

One injured, one arrested after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy