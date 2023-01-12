WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested in Williams County, Ohio after a police chase that began near the state line Sunday night. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that police say that 32-year-old Johnathan J. Merchant was driving a Cadillac XT5 and fled after police attempted a traffic stop on U.S. 20 shortly after 8:30 p.m. The pursuit ended with Merchant crashing and then attempting to flee from police on foot. After two officers were injured trying to apprehend him, Merchant was then taken into custody.

