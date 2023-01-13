ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDW News Today

NEW ‘Up’ Carl and Ellie Plush Set Now Available at Disneyland

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and this new plush set featuring Carl and Ellie from “Up” is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life!. This Carl & Ellie plush set is absolutely adorable. The set includes a young Carl and Ellie in an orange, heart-shaped box. The box is designed to look like a “box of chocolates” you might give a loved one on Valentine’s Day. The box reads “Carl & Ellie” and has a grape soda cap pinned to the orange “bow”.
WDW News Today

Maharajah Jungle Trek Undergoes Refurbishment in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Ahead of its 25th anniversary in April, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting some love and care, including pressure washing at Maharajah Jungle Trek. The roof over the entrance sign looks dirty, though that may also just be the worn look of the area. We could see workers actively pressue...
WDW News Today

New ‘Star Wars’ R-3X Tiki Mug From Geeki Tikis Available for Pre-Order

If you collect “Star Wars” tiki mugs, you’ll want to grab this new one from Geeki Tikis inspired by pilot-turned-DJ droid R-3X. R-3X was introduced into the “Star Wars” universe via the original version of Star Tours. He was the first-time pilot who took guests on a trip across the galaxy. He can now be seen as DJ R-3X in Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
WDW News Today

Joe Ledbetter Debuts with Disney Vinyl Figures at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

One of the artists making their EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debut in 2023 is Joe Ledbetter, who brings his uniquely-styled vinyl figures to the Canada Pavilion. January marks the release of Ledbetter’s color vinyl series, which shows Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy in a variety of poses. They’re colored in a style reminiscent of the Disney Channel shorts and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, though Minnie wears a blue polka-dotted dress instead of a red one.
WDW News Today

Marvel Studios Releases New Promo for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to begin, and to get fans excited, Marvel Studios has released a new promo video showing what’s to come. The video comes from Marvel’s official Twitter account focused on India. It begins with an audio intro from “Loki’s” Miss Minutes, before launching into a recap of Phase 4’s films, including “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as well as Disney+ Original Series like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Moon Knight,” and “Ms. Marvel.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy