WDW News Today
NEW ‘Up’ Carl and Ellie Plush Set Now Available at Disneyland
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and this new plush set featuring Carl and Ellie from “Up” is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life!. This Carl & Ellie plush set is absolutely adorable. The set includes a young Carl and Ellie in an orange, heart-shaped box. The box is designed to look like a “box of chocolates” you might give a loved one on Valentine’s Day. The box reads “Carl & Ellie” and has a grape soda cap pinned to the orange “bow”.
Disney Not Amused As Pirate Streaming App Becomes Afghanistan Cricket Team's Official Sponsor
PikaShow has always irked leading platforms like Walt Disney Co.'s DIS Disney Star — and the situation seems to have escalated after it sponsored the Afghanistan cricket team during Asia Cup 2022. What Happened: Android-based pirate streaming app, PikaShow, which enables users to stream live TV channels in high-definition...
WDW News Today
Former Disney Background Artist William Silvers Returns to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Disney animation lovers have a haven at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with the return of former Disney artist William Silvers‘ booth at the Germany Pavilion. William Silvers Art Inc. Silvers served as a background artist on a number of Walt Disney Animation Studios films, including...
WDW News Today
New Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Hoodie and Youth Shirt at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A new Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster hoodie and youth shirt have parked at Rock Around the Shop in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This hoodie has a white torso, but blue sleeves and a blue hood. A Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster-branded guitar is on the front with wings and...
WDW News Today
100 Years of Wonder Takes Over World of Disney at Disney Springs As 50th Anniversary Fades Away
World of Disney in Disney Springs has been decorated for 100 Years of Wonder, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The decorated section is in the west room. A giant 100 is projected on the floor and on the back wall. Purple backgrounds with silvery sparkles have...
WDW News Today
Maharajah Jungle Trek Undergoes Refurbishment in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Ahead of its 25th anniversary in April, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting some love and care, including pressure washing at Maharajah Jungle Trek. The roof over the entrance sign looks dirty, though that may also just be the worn look of the area. We could see workers actively pressue...
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ R-3X Tiki Mug From Geeki Tikis Available for Pre-Order
If you collect “Star Wars” tiki mugs, you’ll want to grab this new one from Geeki Tikis inspired by pilot-turned-DJ droid R-3X. R-3X was introduced into the “Star Wars” universe via the original version of Star Tours. He was the first-time pilot who took guests on a trip across the galaxy. He can now be seen as DJ R-3X in Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
WDW News Today
Joe Ledbetter Debuts with Disney Vinyl Figures at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the artists making their EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debut in 2023 is Joe Ledbetter, who brings his uniquely-styled vinyl figures to the Canada Pavilion. January marks the release of Ledbetter’s color vinyl series, which shows Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy in a variety of poses. They’re colored in a style reminiscent of the Disney Channel shorts and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, though Minnie wears a blue polka-dotted dress instead of a red one.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Common Areas at All Star Sports and Music Resorts Being Refreshed at Walt Disney World
Today we stopped by All Star Sports and All Star Music Resorts at Walt Disney World, and we noticed some light construction and painting work to refresh the resorts. We noticed at All Star Sports Resort that the concrete outside Building 10 was being repainted. This area is football themed and is right next to a turf field.
WDW News Today
Marvel Studios Releases New Promo for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to begin, and to get fans excited, Marvel Studios has released a new promo video showing what’s to come. The video comes from Marvel’s official Twitter account focused on India. It begins with an audio intro from “Loki’s” Miss Minutes, before launching into a recap of Phase 4’s films, including “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as well as Disney+ Original Series like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Moon Knight,” and “Ms. Marvel.”
WDW News Today
Aladar the Iguanodon Emerges From Planters, Maharajah Jungle Trek Cleaned, Disney100 Era Collections Announced & More: Daily Recap (1/16/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 16, 2023.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Meet Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Guests can meet Mario and Luigi, who appear together, and Princess Peach at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood. Princess Peach meets at a gazebo near her castle. When you enter the Mushroom Kingdom through her castle, the gazebo will be on the right. The gazebo is closed when...
