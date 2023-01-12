Read full article on original website
Winter storm leads to dangerous driving conditions in Maine
WEST GARDINER (WGME) – The roads were slick as a wintry mix moved through Maine Monday. As a CBS13 crew headed up from Portland to West Gardiner Monday afternoon, they counted three different cars that appeared to have slid off the highway. One was near exit 49 on I-295.
Gorham homeowner credits quick response from crews for putting out house fire
GORHAM (WGME) - A home owner in Gorham is crediting firefighters for their quick response in putting out a fire in his house. Area crews responded to the home at 9 Longfellow Road around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The homeowner, Scott Blakesley, says the fire began in the basement and fire...
More than 30 juvenile crimes have been reported by Cumberland County sheriffs
CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WGME)-- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says more than 30 juvenile crimes have been reported since October. The bulk of the incidents are taking place in Gray, new Gloucester, North Yarmouth and Pownal, authorities said. County sheriffs deputies say the suspects are driving around these towns-stealing and vandalizing...
4 Mainers arrested following drug raid in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Four Maine men are facing drug trafficking charges after a police raid in Auburn early Monday morning. Acting on a tip, police say they searched a home on Lake Auburn Avenue around 2 a.m. During the search, police say they found about 14 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.27...
Bethel woman arrested after standoff with police
A Bethel woman is now behind bars tonight after causing a four hour standoff with police. The Oxford County Sheriff's office says they responded to 7 Acres Road in Bethel for a domestic violence complaint shortly before 10:30 this morning. Police say 41-year-old Lydia Mills, who they believed was armed...
Jury selection to begin in trial of Maine man accused of killing former friend
Jury selection is set to begin on Tuesday in the trial of a Gardiner man accused of shooting and killing a former friend and stabbing and seriously injuring another in 2020. Dylan Ketcham is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020. Johnson was shot in the head and later died from his injuries.
Lewiston Middle School closed Tuesday after beloved teacher dies
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Classes at Lewiston Middle School are canceled on Tuesday following the unexpected death of a beloved teacher. According to Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais, Tim Strohm passed away on Friday from an unexpected and sudden medical event. Strohm was a math teacher. “Our hearts, prayers and best thoughts...
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
Oxford Hills QB wins 51st annual James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The 51st annual James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy winner was announced on Sunday. The committee also honored the seven semifinalists who had terrific seasons and careers as well, but it all came down to three finalists. Portland quarterback Kennedy Charles rushed for over 1,500 yards this season and...
