ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Winter storm leads to dangerous driving conditions in Maine

WEST GARDINER (WGME) – The roads were slick as a wintry mix moved through Maine Monday. As a CBS13 crew headed up from Portland to West Gardiner Monday afternoon, they counted three different cars that appeared to have slid off the highway. One was near exit 49 on I-295.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

4 Mainers arrested following drug raid in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Four Maine men are facing drug trafficking charges after a police raid in Auburn early Monday morning. Acting on a tip, police say they searched a home on Lake Auburn Avenue around 2 a.m. During the search, police say they found about 14 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.27...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Bethel woman arrested after standoff with police

A Bethel woman is now behind bars tonight after causing a four hour standoff with police. The Oxford County Sheriff's office says they responded to 7 Acres Road in Bethel for a domestic violence complaint shortly before 10:30 this morning. Police say 41-year-old Lydia Mills, who they believed was armed...
BETHEL, ME
WPFO

Lewiston Middle School closed Tuesday after beloved teacher dies

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Classes at Lewiston Middle School are canceled on Tuesday following the unexpected death of a beloved teacher. According to Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais, Tim Strohm passed away on Friday from an unexpected and sudden medical event. Strohm was a math teacher. “Our hearts, prayers and best thoughts...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Oxford Hills QB wins 51st annual James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The 51st annual James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy winner was announced on Sunday. The committee also honored the seven semifinalists who had terrific seasons and careers as well, but it all came down to three finalists. Portland quarterback Kennedy Charles rushed for over 1,500 yards this season and...
PARIS, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy