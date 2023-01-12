Read full article on original website
War In A Heartbeat: Previewing ‘The Flash’ #791
The heroes are split after the alien speedsters known as the Fraction smashed into Central City, and must attempt to fend off attacks while trying to formulate a plan. But there’s no time for the heroes to take a breather, as besides the speedsters, Miss Murder is also hunting the team–and she has speed hounds…”
Previewing ‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales – Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #3
Miles Morales’ day couldn’t possibly get any worse than having to fight a whole mob of villains by himself…or so he thought. When Peter Parker reveals Mysterio’s contraption to be more dangerous than it appears, the Spider-Men must head back into the Next Generation of Villains convention to retrieve it—and face the ire of Thanos!
The Power Of The Beast Unleashed: Previewing ‘Punisher’ #9
Art by: Paul Azaceta, Jesus Saiz, Matt Hollingsworth. The epic showdown between the God of War and the Fist of the Beast. But even if the Punisher somehow survives Ares, other forces are already gathering to bring him down, once and for all.
Silence Is Golden: Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #14 All-Silent Issue
“This is a special all-silent issue of Batgirls featuring Cassandra Cain as she mourns her bestie, Steph Brown Batgirl, who was kidnapped by her own dad! If Cass doesn’t act fast, she might lose Steph forever…so it’s a good thing she has a single clue about where Cluemaster might’ve taken Steph from when Cass was still body-swapped with her…”
We All Go A Little Mad Sometimes: Previewing ‘Sonic The Hedgehog- Scrapnik Island’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #4, out tomorrow from writer Daniel Barnes, artist Jack Lawrence, colorist Nathalie Fourdraine, and letterer Shawn Lee. We all go a little mad sometimes…especially when you were created by an evil scientist. Poor Mecha Sonic never stood a...
Do Scientific Ends Justify Military Means?: Previewing ‘Star Trek- Resurgence’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #3, out tomorrow from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. Continue the story in IDW’s exclusive five-issue comic prequel to Dramatic Labs’ highly anticipated narrative adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence!...
Spirit Animals Attack! Previewing ‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ #4
“SAY IT AIN’T SO, SPIDEY! Spending some time in L.A., Spider-Man has discovered a mysterious and powerful relic that has awakened something that threatens to consume him! With his subconscious at a crossroads, will Spidey have what it takes to resist or will he be lost to a waking nightmare forever?”
Supergirl And The Monkey Prince Take Down Ultra-Humanite ‘Monkey Prince’ #10 Preview
“Sound the alarm bells and bow at his feet, because the legendary Monkey King is finally released from the Phantom Zone! And what timing this is, when the first thing Monkey King senses is that his oldest foe-turned-friend-turned-??? was also just released from his own captivity…Nezha! But most importantly…does Monkey King sense his own son, Monkey Prince, and does he even know of Monkey Prince’s existence? Find out here, along with the secret origin of Marcus Sun and why he is the Monkey Prince!”
Advance Review: Set Phasers For Inept In `Star Trek: Resurgence’ #3
Captains in Star Trek have a pretty uneven history. For every hero like James T. Kirk and Kathryn Janeway, there is a JT Esteban or Ronald Tracey – ship commanders who failed to live up to the promise of Starfleet and the Federation. Unfortunately, Zachary Solano, captain of the...
Previewing ‘Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores’ #4
“Namor confronts the original Human Torch and his hidden machine enclave in the Arctic Circle. What are these machines’ true intentions? The death of surface-dwelling humans? The overthrow of Atlantis itself? Old grudges will reignite as the Torch and Sub-Mariner take their battles to the skies and seas once more!”
Not Quite Rock Bottom: Reviewing ‘Black Panther’ #13
Everything thread from the previous issues is starting to come together as ‘Black Panther’ begins the countdown to its very near final issue, putting the former King of Wakanda into a tight spot with former allies & former enemies. An action-packed yet powerfully emotional issue rife with great character beats and some very slick artwork that moves around the page easily.
Mary Marvel Is Looking For Darla In ‘The New Champion Of Shazam!’ #4 Preview
While Mary was focusing on her duties as the new Shazam, her now-powerless little sister struck out on her own to help solve the mystery of the missing persons in their city. Now it’s up to our hero to find the true villain before everyone is lost for good. Little does she know, the key to saving the day awaits her at Fawcett Community College with her mysterious mentor, Dr. G! You won’t want to miss this shocking finale!”
Since When Did Vampires Have So Much Fun? ‘Night Club’ #2 Advance Review
‘Night Club’ #2 is a fast-moving, brash and beautiful comic book that honours the laws of vampirism while also revealing in the bright-coloured boldness of superhero comics. The end result is something akin to Romita -era Spider-Man, if he’d been bitten by a radioactive bat in terms of style, substance and script. Vampires have never had so much fun!
‘The Best Of 2000 AD’ Vol. 2 Launches In Portland And Birmingham This February
This February sees the Galaxy’s Greatest Comic launch The Best of 2000 AD Vol.2 on two continents, with yours truly getting on the mic to quiz the talent and then sit back for the signings. Joining me in Birmingham (UK) on Saturday 11th February from 5pm – 7pm will be Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), Al Ewing (Judge Dredd, Venom), INJ Culbard (Judge Dredd Megazine, Brink) and series editor, Owen Johnson. A one-off, not-to-be-missed event at the UK’s oldest comic book store.
‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond’ English Speaking Territories And Mexico Theatrical Release Dates
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond will be receiving a theatrical release in English speaking territories along with Mexico. Recently, Crunchyroll revealed the dates for the popular fantasy adventure. January 19 in Australia. January 20 in the United States and Canada. January 26 in...
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Comic Books
“TRAPPED IN THE DARK WEB! When Jean Grey returned from the dead, Scott Summers left his wife and child to be with her. The fact that she was revealed to be a clone of Jean didn’t make her feel any better. Maybe the cold sting of revenge can?”. Immortal...
An Interview With Writer Anthony Stokes About ‘Intrusive Thoughts’
Writer Anthony Stokes is one of the creative talents of the successful Kickstarter comic series Decay (2021-Present). He is currently writing a second series with the title Intrusive Thoughts (2023-Present). It is currently in pre-launch on Kickstarter. Intrusive Thoughts is the primary topic and reason for this interview with Stokes. A secondary topic is mental health.
A New Phoenix Rises In ‘Avengers Forever’ #13 Preview
“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART FIVE: HERE COME THE GODDESSES OF THUNDER. HERE COME THE GODDESSES OF THUNDER! King Thor’s granddaughters have come from the far future to join the fight for Infinity’s End, and they’ve brought a fiery old friend with them in the form of the most powerful version of Wolverine who’s ever existed. Plus, Doom Supreme’s grand plan begins to unfold. And at last, the true identity of the mysterious Avenger Prime is revealed.
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Releases
CHAOS ON BESTINE VI! T’onga and her team of bounty hunters find themselves in the crosshairs of an old ally! But how will Valance react to learning the dark secret that has been kept from him? Can any of them survive the full might of a vindictive Empire?. Star...
TV Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 3
The great thing about Star Wars is the many different eras that can be depicted. There’s the age of the Republic, the Clone Wars, the Empire, and then the time of the First Order — and those are just the eras getting the focus right now. At the same time, one of the depictions that hasn’t been often seen so often is the early days of the Empire. That’s where Star Wars: The Bad Batch shines. Season one did a lot to showcase how various planets dealt with the new Empire. It also revealed what happened to the clones in the immediate aftermath of Order 66. But as things settle down, and the Empire starts to get into a rhythm, the everyday life of the clones has still been a mystery. This week’s episode illustrates that time in depth.
