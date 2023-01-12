Hey did you know that the lock on your garage door is secure enough for classified information but the same lock isn’t secure enough to store your guns?
I have to question the narrative that lawyers found these materials back on 11/2/22. You hire movers & or aides to pack up & vacate a personal office, you do not hire White House counsel to box up & vacate your things. I would surmise that movers & or aides WERE the ones who found the materials long before Nov 2, notified Biden, his admin, & then the lawyers, who then came in, exercised a damage control policy & took control the narrative from that point on. Biden has a proven record of lying throughout his 50 year political career, why should we believe him now? Mr. “I will always be Transparent &Straightforward with the American people”, waits well over 2 months before coming clean on this scandal? Yeah right!!!… Plus he was out as VP in Jan of 2017. The U of Penn Biden center didn’t open until Feb 2018. Where were these classified materials during all of that time? What is the actual chain of custody?
I’m checking my garage and outdoor shed . I think it’s a good idea for you to do the same. Think like a Democrat ‘ these might have been planted in different locations .🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Comments / 41