Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
CT one of the worst states to start a business
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the worst states to start a business, according to a report. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released the results of its “2023′s Best & Worst States to Start a Business” report. It put Connecticut as the second worst...
Eyewitness News
State health officials, lawmakers warn of risks edibles pose to children
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The legalization of recreational marijuana led to a warning to parents about the dangers edibles pose to children. Representatives from the state Department of Consumer Protection, UConn Health, the state Poison Control Center, and state lawmakers and officials, held a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Farmington:
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Toy discounts, honeybee vaccine, driving in CT
Meteorologist Scot Haney said rain is coming Thursday into Friday, and that it could start a little frozen. Here's his Tuesday 7 a.m. forecast. A shooter remained at large Tuesday morning after a 20-year-old was found to have been shot multiple times in the leg in Willimantic. Updated: 6 hours...
Eyewitness News
CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19. Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.
Eyewitness News
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
Eyewitness News
Warmer winter temps prompt warning about ticks
(WFSB) – State health officials put out a warning about ticks. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station acknowledged that ticks are usually out during the warmer months, but with the recent warm winter temperatures, it said the bugs have been spotted out there now. Climate change brought the warm temperatures,...
Comments / 0