Judge rules against Norm Pattis in effort to delay suspension
HARTFORD, Conn. — Attorney Norm Pattis lost his bid to delay a court ordered six month suspension of his law license suspended in Connecticut Wednesday. Pattis is most recently known for representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the defamation trial involving several Sandy Hook families. Pattis is currently representing...
Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger attorney reveals why college stabbings case can be ‘attacked’ in court
The attorney who represented Bryan Kohberger before his extradition from Pennsylvania has voiced his belief that the case against the murder suspect could be “attacked”.Jason LaBar told local outlet WFMZ that he believes the circumstantial evidence against the 28-year-old PhD student is “strong” but “individually taken, the evidence could be attacked”.The attorney, who no longer represents Mr Kohberger now he is back in Idaho facing murder charges, added that he told his client not to divulge any details about the case to him.Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on...
State and federal lawmakers push for action to address housing crisis
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s state and federal legislators are taking action against concerns nationwide about skyrocketing rent prices and a rise in evictions. Thursday, state Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven) introduced Senate Bill 138, which would cap annual rent increases and establish rules for no-fault evictions. Housing advocates...
