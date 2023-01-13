Read full article on original website
Related
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage
The obituary for Michael Haight, accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and five kids inside their Utah home, is prompting outrage for describing him as a devoted family man.
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
LeBron James Strongly Called Out NBA Referees In Response To A Fan With A Wild Conspiracy Theory
LeBron James tweeted an intense call out of the NBA's referees quoting a fan that had quite a wild conspiracy theory about the Lakers not getting calls.
Ana Walshe's mother-in-law reportedly spotted outside missing mom's Massachusetts home
A woman who appeared to be Diana Walshe, the mother-in-law to missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, was spotted outside the missing woman's home and in her red VW car.
Ark. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says US would be better now with Trump; stops short of 2024 endorsement
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she believes the U.S. would be better off with former President Trump in office, but would not say if she will endorse him for 2024.
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the National Archives and other U.S. agencies for handling Biden's classified document stash like an 'administrative matter.'
SEE IT: Biden continues building taxpayer-funded wall around beach house amid border crisis, docs scandal
President Joe Biden is building a taxpayer-funded wall around his Delaware beach house, while strongly opposing a wall at the southern border amid the border crisis.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Want To Trade Derrick Rose, But Only If They Can Send Him To A Contender
The Knicks are willing to move Derrick Rose, but there's a catch.
US postal worker, 71, stabbed to death by repeat offender while walking home in Oakland, California
Dilma Spruill, 71, was stabbed to death near her home in Oakland, California, on Wednesday as she walked home following her night shift at a U.S. post office.
Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom
A teacher in Texas is on leave and being investigated after a video surfaced showing him assaulting a 10-grade student which sent the child to the emergency room.
Top Democrat opposes Biden administration plan to sell warplanes to Turkey
The Biden administration's plan to go through with a $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey's is opposed by the Democratic chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.
Transgender Miss Universe owner's ‘woman’ speech raises eyebrows on Twitter: 'Come on'
The new transgender owner of the Miss Universe pageant delivered a speech celebrating the organization for being run by women, prompting questions from Twitter users.
Arizona woman charged with 43 counts of animal cruelty: police
A 77-year-old Arizona woman faces 43 counts of animal cruelty after the Mohave County Sheriff's office found her homes contained several emaciated dogs.
Texas man confesses to decapitating newlywed 'undocumented' wife: report
A Texas man, Jared James Dicus, allegedly confessed to decapitating his newlywed, undocumented wife, Anggy Diaz, insider their rural home in Waller County, as police probe for a motive.
Missouri girl breaks free from man who tried to snatch her from front lawn: Police
An 11-year-old girl broke free from a man who tried to kidnap her while she was playing outside her Ash Grove, Missouri home, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash disaster met same fate as her husband who crashed 17 years earlier
The co-pilot in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Nepal was the widow of another pilot who died in a crash flying for the same airline 17 years earlier, reports say.
New York City high school principal who teaches 'love and respect' involved in scuffle against student: Report
A New York City high school principal was involved in a scuffle with a student in October outside of the school, according to a report.
North Carolina man charged with fatally shooting wife in their home, reportedly with their children inside
A North Carolina man named Derik Trocke is accused of fatally shooting his wife in their Mooresville home, reportedly while their children were inside.
Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’
Authorities said the search for a missing Oklahoma 4-year-old girl, Athena Brownfield, is now being considered a "recovery operation."
Fox News
934K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0