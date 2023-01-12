Read full article on original website
IVCC Hosting Ag Job And Internship Job Fair
A job and internship fair at Illinois Valley Community College puts the focus on agribusiness. An Agriculture Job and Internship Fair is happening next Thursday from 9 until noon at the Oglesby campus. More than a dozen agribusiness employers are expected to participate. Attendees will learn about immediate employment and...
$1M grant to remove debris embedded in Naperville yards by 2021 tornado
NAPERVILLE — Dangerous wood, metal and glass shards embedded in the yards of 70 Naperville homes by an EF-3 tornado on June 20, 2021, will be removed and the soil replaced through a grant from the state. State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, was able to include $1 million for...
Peru Chief Estimates Equipment Loss Fighting Carus Fire Is Thousands Of Dollars
Fighting the big fire at Carus Chemical could be costly in many ways including the cost of replacing damaged firefighting equipment. Peru Fire Chief Jeff King told city council members that they likely will have an insurance claim for equipment loss at last Wednesday's fire. The chief says all fire hose that they used at the chemical plant fire is totally destroyed. They also threw away boots and gloves.
Peru City Council Dropping Dog Ban At Baker Lake
Walkers, joggers and cyclists at Baker Lake in Peru will soon be joined by dogs. After years of dogs being banned from all city parks, the Peru City Council is now open to allowing dogs on leashes at Baker Lake. The city is expected to officially begin allowing pooches at Baker Lake following their next meeting in a couple weeks.
Carus thanks area first responders
Carus in Peru took time to thank first responders and area fire departments for keeping the community safe after the January 11th fire at their manufacturing facility in LaSalle. LaSalle Fire and Police and Peru Fire and Police were among the first on the scene. Even federal crews like Homeland...
New Trial Date In Fatal La Salle Hit And Run Case
A potential jury trial for the man accused in a fatal hit and run in La Salle has been set for late February. Twenty-seven-year-old Gabriel Benitez of Streator was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning. He was given a trial date of February 27th. Benitez is accused of hitting...
Felony Aggravated Battery Charges Filed Against Streator Man
A man from Streator wrapped up his weekend by getting locked up in jail. Twenty-two-year-old Dylan Washkowiak was booked Sunday evening in the La Salle County Jail. He's charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery for an incident that allegedly occurred back on January 6th. According to court records, the alleged battery counts had an officer and nurse as the victims.
