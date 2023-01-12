ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Scott Yochum
4d ago

Bet he's not going to be too hard to find. He might be able to hide in a poorly maintained bush though. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

philadelphiaobserver.com

Police Question and Release Vigilante Who Shot Houston Restaurant Robber 9 Times!

*Houston police have questioned and released a man who shot a robber nine times at a taco restaurant on Thursday (Jan. 5). The incident occurred at Ranchito #4 Taqueria in southwest Houston and was captured on surveillance video. Police had been searching for the customer who shot the robber, identified as 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington, SandraRose reports.
HOUSTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead after SWAT situation in Westmoreland County

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Police and SWAT crews were called to an incident in Jeannette on Monday. According to investigators, crews were called to Wencliff Lane at around 9:40 a.m. The incident was contained to the Hill Top Estates mobile home park, according to state police, who said to disregard a previous alert to Westmoreland County residents to shelter in place.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 hit-and-run crashes within 24 hours under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three separate hit-and-run crashes over the weekend resulted in two deaths within a 24-hour span.Two of the crashes happened in Allegheny County.One possibly involved a 2016 to 2018 grey Honda Civic. Pittsburgh Public Safety officers say they're looking for one with a damaged front grill. Early Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to West Carson Street where a man was found in the road. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name hasn't been released yet. In Ross Township, 31-year-old Elizabeth Griser was killed Friday night. Her family says she was hit while walking on Babcock Boulevard near...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mentor identifies 19-year-old Monroeville shooting victim as Aceyn Ausbrook

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a young man in Monroeville Saturday night.A mentor, Anthony Mock, who has been in constant communication with the family, told KDKA, that the young man is 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook, who they called Ace.Ausbrook had his whole life ahead of him after graduating from Gateway High School last year, but loved ones believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.Mock holding back tears, thinking about Ausbrook."He was a young champion and I loved his heart," Mock said.He took Ausbrook under his wing and...
MONROEVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police find missing woman, child

(WHTM) — State Police and an Allegheny County Police Department found a woman and child safe on Sunday, Jan. 15. The Penn Hills Police Department, located in Allegheny County, was searching for a woman and child. The woman was operating a green 2017 Nissan Rogue, bearing Pennsylvania registration LPJ-4764....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

DETAILS RELEASED ON CAR CRASH WHERE ONE PERSON WAS FOUND DEAD

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has released the identity and the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Northern Indiana County on Sunday. Overman said that the person who died was 72-year-old Paul Weaver of Rochester Mills. He was travelling North on Route 119 and was in the area of 16004 Route 119 in Marchand when he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle swerved off the road and his car came to rest in the property’s front yard.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police investigating overnight shooting in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are helping with a shooting investigation in McKees Rocks. First responders found the victim along Helen Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say he had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
wtae.com

Friends and family remember toddler killed in Shaler fire

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A makeshift memorial now stands outside of the home where Danika Deramo, 2, died in afire over the weekend. Many have left signs of support for the family outside of the driveway, the display includes teddy bears, balloons and flowers. "She was just the sweetest...
SHALER TOWNSHIP, PA

