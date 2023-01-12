Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
CBS News
Safe with $12K inside stolen from Fayette County Shogun Hibachi Steakhouse
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for suspects after a safe with more than $12,000 inside was stolen from the Shogun Hibachi Steakhouse in South Union Township. Police said in a press release they're continuing to investigate the burglary that happened last month at the restaurant on...
Man featured in ‘Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted’ arrested for shooting wife, leaving her on highway
PITTSBURGH — A fugitive that Channel 11 featured in our first report for Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted, has been captured. Channel 11 teamed up with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office to highlight violent criminals who are wanted to help get them off the streets. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man...
philadelphiaobserver.com
Police Question and Release Vigilante Who Shot Houston Restaurant Robber 9 Times!
*Houston police have questioned and released a man who shot a robber nine times at a taco restaurant on Thursday (Jan. 5). The incident occurred at Ranchito #4 Taqueria in southwest Houston and was captured on surveillance video. Police had been searching for the customer who shot the robber, identified as 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington, SandraRose reports.
wtae.com
13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of another 13-year-old in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A 13-year-old boy is charged with criminal homicide after police said he shot and killed another 13-year-old in Clairton. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Monday. County police said first responders found a teenage boy suffering from a...
wtae.com
Family pleading for answers after fatal Ross Township hit-and-run
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family is heartbroken and searching for answers after a woman was hit and killed in Ross Township, Allegheny County. Elizabeth Griser, 32, was hit along Babcock Boulevard Friday night. "I will never recover from this," says Sally Griser. "She was my firstborn. The driver...
1 dead after SWAT situation in Westmoreland County
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Police and SWAT crews were called to an incident in Jeannette on Monday. According to investigators, crews were called to Wencliff Lane at around 9:40 a.m. The incident was contained to the Hill Top Estates mobile home park, according to state police, who said to disregard a previous alert to Westmoreland County residents to shelter in place.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
‘A man of integrity’: Family friend mourning 19-year-old shot, killed in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A family friend of the 19-year-old who was shot and killed while leaving a party in Monroeville on Saturday shared his plea to the person responsible with Channel 11. Anthony Mock said losing Aceyn Ausbrook was like losing his own child. “Whoever did this, I pray...
3 hit-and-run crashes within 24 hours under investigation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three separate hit-and-run crashes over the weekend resulted in two deaths within a 24-hour span.Two of the crashes happened in Allegheny County.One possibly involved a 2016 to 2018 grey Honda Civic. Pittsburgh Public Safety officers say they're looking for one with a damaged front grill. Early Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to West Carson Street where a man was found in the road. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name hasn't been released yet. In Ross Township, 31-year-old Elizabeth Griser was killed Friday night. Her family says she was hit while walking on Babcock Boulevard near...
Coroner: Man takes own life in standoff with police at Hempfield mobile home park
A man who was barricaded in a Hempfield mobile home park died by suicide Monday night, officials said, following a standoff with state police that left the community paralyzed for much of the day. Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson identified the man as Gerald A. Long Jr., 54, and said...
Public told to disregard shelter in place alert for Westmoreland County
Pennsylvania State Police say the public should disregard a shelter in place alert sent in Westmoreland County Monday morning. Police are responding to an incident, but it is contained to one area.
wtae.com
State police: Man involved in Westmoreland County standoff with police has died
ADAMSBURG, Pa. — A man who barricaded himself inside a Westmoreland County home for hours on Monday has died of a self-inflicted wound, state police said. State police and SWAT officers responded to the home on Wencliff Lane in Adamsburg, Westmoreland County Monday morning. The house was located in the Hill Top Estates.
Mentor identifies 19-year-old Monroeville shooting victim as Aceyn Ausbrook
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a young man in Monroeville Saturday night.A mentor, Anthony Mock, who has been in constant communication with the family, told KDKA, that the young man is 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook, who they called Ace.Ausbrook had his whole life ahead of him after graduating from Gateway High School last year, but loved ones believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.Mock holding back tears, thinking about Ausbrook."He was a young champion and I loved his heart," Mock said.He took Ausbrook under his wing and...
Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested. Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday. Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police find missing woman, child
(WHTM) — State Police and an Allegheny County Police Department found a woman and child safe on Sunday, Jan. 15. The Penn Hills Police Department, located in Allegheny County, was searching for a woman and child. The woman was operating a green 2017 Nissan Rogue, bearing Pennsylvania registration LPJ-4764....
Car smashes through North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A home in North Huntington was heavily damaged after a car slammed through it in the middle of the night on Saturday. According to our news partners at the Trib, the crash happened at 1 a.m. The driver took off from the scene. Homeowner Teresa...
PSP: Trio busted with 83lbs of cannabis after calling 911 on themselves in Bedford County
BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Trio of men from New York are behind bars after police said they tried to hide 83 pounds of marijuana behind a dumpster after one of the men called 911. State troopers out of Bedford responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Marathon gas station on Lincoln Highway in […]
wccsradio.com
DETAILS RELEASED ON CAR CRASH WHERE ONE PERSON WAS FOUND DEAD
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has released the identity and the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Northern Indiana County on Sunday. Overman said that the person who died was 72-year-old Paul Weaver of Rochester Mills. He was travelling North on Route 119 and was in the area of 16004 Route 119 in Marchand when he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle swerved off the road and his car came to rest in the property’s front yard.
wtae.com
Police investigating overnight shooting in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are helping with a shooting investigation in McKees Rocks. First responders found the victim along Helen Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say he had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with...
wtae.com
Friends and family remember toddler killed in Shaler fire
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A makeshift memorial now stands outside of the home where Danika Deramo, 2, died in afire over the weekend. Many have left signs of support for the family outside of the driveway, the display includes teddy bears, balloons and flowers. "She was just the sweetest...
