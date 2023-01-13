Read full article on original website
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
utahstories.com
Worker Shortages are Utah’s New Normal. Is the Falling Utah Birth Rate to Blame?
Shaunell Runsted loves her job. She is the lead housing and benefits specialist at Volunteers of America Utah, which employs over 300 people, and where she’s worked for the past 10 years helping Salt Lake City’s homeless. But there’s something she doesn’t love, and it’s happening more often....
Will 2023 bring another ugly fight over transgender issues in Utah?
Utah lawmakers will considers bills on transgender surgery and puberty blockers. Utah Gov. Cox hopes legislators will negotiate in good faith over gender-affirming surgeries for minors.
ksl.com
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
Rocky Mountain University has new home, president and goals
For the past month or so, the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions has been moving into its new home, formerly the Novell tower in South Provo’s East Bay business park. Aside from the new eight-story building, the university has a new president as Dr. Richard Nielsen, co-founder and...
kslnewsradio.com
Inflation slowing, but Utah families still having to make adjustments
RIVERDALE, Utah — Inflation is slowing, but some Utah families are still feeling the sting. Riverdale mom Becca Wiser is an accountant, and she keeps track of her family’s finances a little more closely than the average person. According to Wiser, she’s spending about $200 more a month on groceries compared to what she was spending a year ago.
Are Utah cities good for bagel lovers?
New York won, but who was the worst? Ahead of National Bagel Day on Jan. 15, Lawn Love released a list of the best and worst cities for bagel lovers. Best bagels in Utah. Best cities for bagels. Best way to eat a bagel. Bagel recipes.
kslnewsradio.com
Would thinning forests help Utah’s Great Salt Lake? Some say so
This article is published through The Great Salt Lake Collaborative: A Solutions Journalism Initiative, a partnership of news, education and media organizations that aims to inform readers about the Great Salt Lake. Groups implore governor, Utah Legislature to examine issue. Pointing to research they say backs their position that too...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
University of Utah receives $50 million from Price Family Foundation
The University of Utah has announced a $50 million gift from the John and Marcia Price Family Foundation in support of its College of Engineering. The gift will establish a $32.5 million endowment for student scholarships, teaching labs and equipment, educational initiatives, and additional efforts. The endowment includes discretionary funds to help the college react quickly to changes. The remaining $17.5 million is reserved for a six-story, 253,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to be named the John and Marcia Price Computing and Engineering Building, pending board approval, in recognition of the gift. The Price Foundation was the first to come forward and pledge significant funding for the $190 million building.
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD Bike Squad wins annual NCAAP award
SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, the Salt Lake branch of the NAACP awarded the First Responder Award to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad. Led by Sgt. Allen Christensen, the Bike Squad aids several other police divisions. The award recognizes their outstanding community service, actions of valor on or off duty or exemplary law enforcement service.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Provo woman’s solar panels are not generating energy
PROVO, Utah — Changes in federal funding are fueling a boom in home solar, but the KSL Investigators routinely get tips from Utahns worried their panel projects are getting left behind. When a Provo woman’s wait for the finish of her panel install dragged on for months, she decided...
890kdxu.com
These Utah Counties are near the TOP in the US for being Healthy
I read an article about some of the worst counties in the US for healthy living. Most are in Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and that whole region. It might lead you to believe fried foods are bad for you. Who knew?. That reminded me of an article I’d seen a year...
utahnow.online
Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City
News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
kjzz.com
Associate professor explains drama surrounding Dr. King's historic visit to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you ask around, very few people in Utah have heard the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., visiting the Beehive State. “When Dr. King came to speak here, it was wintertime," Chambless said. The date was January 31, 1961 and the Civil...
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
ABC 4
New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America
New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
LDS Church changes name of Family History Library and centers
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has changed the Family History Library on Temple Square at 35 N. West Temple in Salt Lake City. The facility will now be called the FamilySearch Library. In conjunction with that name change, all of the church’s 5,700-plus family history centers throughout the world will now be known as FamilySearch centers.
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
New art installation aims to reduce wildlife collisions on SR-224
PARK CITY, Utah — A new art installation set to reside on the side of SR-224 aims to reduce the number of wildlife collisions on the busy road, and look […]
ksl.com
Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?
SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
