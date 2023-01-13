The University of Utah has announced a $50 million gift from the John and Marcia Price Family Foundation in support of its College of Engineering. The gift will establish a $32.5 million endowment for student scholarships, teaching labs and equipment, educational initiatives, and additional efforts. The endowment includes discretionary funds to help the college react quickly to changes. The remaining $17.5 million is reserved for a six-story, 253,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to be named the John and Marcia Price Computing and Engineering Building, pending board approval, in recognition of the gift. The Price Foundation was the first to come forward and pledge significant funding for the $190 million building.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO