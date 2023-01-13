ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Pyramid

Rocky Mountain University has new home, president and goals

For the past month or so, the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions has been moving into its new home, formerly the Novell tower in South Provo’s East Bay business park. Aside from the new eight-story building, the university has a new president as Dr. Richard Nielsen, co-founder and...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Inflation slowing, but Utah families still having to make adjustments

RIVERDALE, Utah — Inflation is slowing, but some Utah families are still feeling the sting. Riverdale mom Becca Wiser is an accountant, and she keeps track of her family’s finances a little more closely than the average person. According to Wiser, she’s spending about $200 more a month on groceries compared to what she was spending a year ago.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Are Utah cities good for bagel lovers?

New York won, but who was the worst? Ahead of National Bagel Day on Jan. 15, Lawn Love released a list of the best and worst cities for bagel lovers. Best bagels in Utah. Best cities for bagels. Best way to eat a bagel. Bagel recipes.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Would thinning forests help Utah’s Great Salt Lake? Some say so

This article is published through The Great Salt Lake Collaborative: A Solutions Journalism Initiative, a partnership of news, education and media organizations that aims to inform readers about the Great Salt Lake. Groups implore governor, Utah Legislature to examine issue. Pointing to research they say backs their position that too...
UTAH STATE
philanthropynewsdigest.org

University of Utah receives $50 million from Price Family Foundation

The University of Utah has announced a $50 million gift from the John and Marcia Price Family Foundation in support of its College of Engineering. The gift will establish a $32.5 million endowment for student scholarships, teaching labs and equipment, educational initiatives, and additional efforts. The endowment includes discretionary funds to help the college react quickly to changes. The remaining $17.5 million is reserved for a six-story, 253,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to be named the John and Marcia Price Computing and Engineering Building, pending board approval, in recognition of the gift. The Price Foundation was the first to come forward and pledge significant funding for the $190 million building.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD Bike Squad wins annual NCAAP award

SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, the Salt Lake branch of the NAACP awarded the First Responder Award to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad. Led by Sgt. Allen Christensen, the Bike Squad aids several other police divisions. The award recognizes their outstanding community service, actions of valor on or off duty or exemplary law enforcement service.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Provo woman’s solar panels are not generating energy

PROVO, Utah — Changes in federal funding are fueling a boom in home solar, but the KSL Investigators routinely get tips from Utahns worried their panel projects are getting left behind. When a Provo woman’s wait for the finish of her panel install dragged on for months, she decided...
PROVO, UT
utahnow.online

Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City

News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’

Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America

New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

LDS Church changes name of Family History Library and centers

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has changed the Family History Library on Temple Square at 35 N. West Temple in Salt Lake City. The facility will now be called the FamilySearch Library. In conjunction with that name change, all of the church’s 5,700-plus family history centers throughout the world will now be known as FamilySearch centers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
ksl.com

Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?

SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
UTAH STATE

