40th Hanson Girls Basketball Classic
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 40th Hanson Girls Basketball Classic returned to the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from three games:. -Howard knocking off Mount Vernon/Plankinton 53-47 -Arlington upsetting #3 Centerville 59-55 -Host Hanson defeating...
Sherriff looking for multiple offender
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff needs help finding a multiple offender. They are looking for Brandon Roderick Mahone. Mahone is wanted for Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Simple Assault Domestic, Violation of a Protection Order, and Fleeing from Police. He is...
Man killed in rollover crash on icy Interstate 90
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – A 52-year-old man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash five miles east of Alexandria, South Dakota. The Highway Patrol says Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
