Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Unveil Sick-looking Pre-game “Poster”Ahead of Wild Card Game | See It
Move over Hollywood art designers because the New York Giants creative arts department created a dramatic new "poster" ahead of their Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. The poster, entitled "The Rematch," features gladiator-like images of left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, outside linebacker Jihad Ward,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sets Playoff Record vs. Bucs, Tom Brady
Even in a playoff game against seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it's Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who is setting postseason records. After his one-yard rushing touchdown on 4th and goal in the second quarter of Monday's NFC Wild Card matchup against the Bucs...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Ravens Likely to Use Two QBs vs. Bengals
When the Ravens play the Bengals on Sunday night, they will be doing so without Lamar Jackson, as the star quarterback will miss his sixth consecutive game with a knee injury. Instead, Baltimore will have Tyler Huntley back from a knee injury, and rookie Anthony Brown also will be active following his first career start last week. While the Ravens have yet to announce their starter, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the team plans to use both quarterbacks against Cincinnati.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3 Browns Takeaways from the Wildcard Round
Although the Cleveland Browns will have to wait until next season for their next opportunity to make the playoffs, it's worthwhile to see what can be learned from the teams that did qualify. In essence, what separates the contenders from the postseason tourists. The Browns have been working on hiring...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys at Bucs: 5 Keys to Beating Tom Brady, Inactives for Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a win-or-go-home clash at Raymond James Stadium. After a 12-5 regular season record, Dallas will be looking to end Tampa Bay’s season and register its first-ever win over Brady. But how do they do it?. First the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Bolster Defense, Pass on QB CJ Stroud in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks are officially gearing up for the offseason after a 41-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. And with that, 2023 mock drafts are simultaneously beginning to populate in abundance, as the Seahawks are undoubtedly one of the biggest teams to watch in the draft due to their ownership of the Denver Broncos' first-round selection.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Kyle Patterson, Tight End, Air Force Falcons
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Cowboys’ Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in his team’s NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
15 Free-Agent ILBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense
It's not unusual to hear Denver Broncos fans pine for a top off-ball linebacker. This refrain can be traced back to opposing tight ends having their way with the Broncos' defense. However, the off-ball linebacker position is not one to commit big money unless you are talking about the truly...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Waiver Wire Year in Review: List of 2022 League Winners
The 2022-2023 fantasy season has wrapped, and if you took home the trophy, you either had the world's greatest draft or were a waiver-wire warrior. With the number one overall pick collectively considered a bust (RB Jonathan Taylor) and a few season-ending injuries along the way (RB Javonte Williams, QB Kyler Murray), those who were aggressive on the waiver wire could stay competitive.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Thomas Rush, Linebacker, Minnesota Golden Gophers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Cowboys Eliminate Buccaneers; Tom Brady’s Final Game?. By Commander Country Staff Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Ejiro Evero Up Next In Houston Texans Coaching Search
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are set to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero is scheduled to arrive Monday night for a Tuesday interview with Houston regarding their head coaching vacancy, per a league source. Evero, 42, has interviewed with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. He's also set...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft
Georgia has lost another starting tackle as Warren McClendon joins Broderick Jones in declaring for the NFL Draft. McClendon made the announcement on his social media. Bill Norton, DL (Arizona) Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal) Brett Seither, TE (Portal) Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal) Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal) Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Adams Says Teammate Crosby Was ‘Snubbed’ of AP All-Pro Teams
Though the Las Vegas Raiders did have three players named to this year's Associated Press All-Pro first team, a fair argument can be made that a fourth should have been selected. Raiders Pro-Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby followed up his 2021-22 campaign with his best season yet. Crosby's teammates, wide...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This Team Is ‘Expected’ to Hire Mike LaFleur
Former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is "expected" to join the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff this offseason, linking up with head coach Sean McVay, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Rams are looking for an offensive coordinator after Liam Coen's departure, heading back to Kentucky after one season...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have played his final game with the franchise after his team was eliminated in a 24-17 loss against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Jackson was inactive for a sixth consecutive game with a knee injury, and his absence could be...
