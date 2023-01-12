Toledoan hopes for life-changing win as Mega Millions reaches $1.35B

The odds may not be in favor of Dishon Harris, but that's not deterring him from seeking a win in the estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

“I hope I hit it," he said of Friday's drawing. "It’ll change my life.”

The Mega Millions jackpot is at its highest point since 2018.

Mr. Harris, 31, is the store manager of the Stop & Go along Lagrange Street in North Toledo where Mega Millions tickets were being sold Thursday. "I’m playing,” he said. “I’ve bought five [tickets] so far.”

Ticket sales are brisk.

"I ran out this morning,” Mr. Harris said, estimating that the store had sold about 25 tickets for the Mega Millions earlier in the day.

“There's been a lot of people coming in and out for the Mega Millions,” he said.

As the jackpot grows, so do sales of tickets.

“They go up, the customers go up," said Andy Gammoh, 57, the store manager of the Marathon station off Suder Avenue in North Toledo.

Mr. Gammoh said he generally has 50 to 100 customers buying lottery tickets each day. The higher the stakes, the more people want to get in on the action.

Dan Pilrose, 74, of West Toledo has been playing the lottery for decades. He is not a fan of the Mega Millions.

“I might as well just throw the money out the window really," he said Thursday at the Marathon station near Sylvania Avenue and Talmadge Road.

Mr. Pilrose invests in the “Rolling Five” lottery, which he insists is "the one with the best odds.”

Spending about $30 on lottery tickets each week, Mr. Pilrose said it spices up his life.

“You always win something,” he said. “Sometimes only a buck, sometimes $300.”

“Just kind of a little bit to fantasize,” the retiree said, adding the most he had won in one week was about $1,000.

Others expressed similar thoughts as they considered the reality of the odds, 1 in 302.6 million.

“How do you plan to win the Mega Millions?” a customer was heard asking at the Stop & Go along Lagrange Street after hearing Mr. Harris had bought tickets for the lottery.

Though Mega Millions sales may have slowed in some places Thursday, the drawing is not until 11 p.m. Friday. Time remained for the chance to win.

“They’ll come all day tomorrow [Friday]” for their chance at $1.35 billion, Angel Gonzales, 35, said at the Marathon station off Stickney Avenue.