'My knee remains unstable': Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gives health update ahead of wild-card round

All eyes have been on the status of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' wild-card round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Jackson hasn't suited up since he suffered a knee injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, and was listed on the Ravens' injury report, putting his availability for Sunday in further doubt.

On Thursday, the fifth-year quarterback all but confirmed that he will not play.

"I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process," he tweeted on Thursday. "I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable."

Jackson left the Week 13 game early after Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper veered around the right edge and sacked him from that side on the final play of the first quarter. At the time, head coach John Harbaugh said the injury wasn't season-ending.

Last week, Harbaugh said the team was "hopeful" Jackson would be able to play in the postseason, adding that the 26-year-old and trainers are "working as hard as they can." But Jackson said he remains "on the road to recovery."

"I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance," Jackson tweeted.

It's not clear how Jackson's injury will affect his contract negotiations with the Ravens. Jackson, the 2019 MVP, is in the fifth year of his rookie contract. He has been eligible for a contract extension, but he and the team have yet to strike an agreement.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Associated Press

The Ravens offense has struggled in Jackson's absence and has not scored more than 17 points in any game since he exited Week 13 early.

To add insult to injury, Tyler Huntley was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a right shoulder and wrist injury. If Huntley is not good to go by Sunday, undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown would take over starting duties again. (Brown started for the Ravens in Week 18.)

Sunday's wild-card matchup will mark the third time the Ravens and Bengals have played each other this season. The Ravens took the first matchup, 19-17 , in Week 5 and the Bengals evened the series with a 27-16 win over Baltimore in Week 18.

Contributing: Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY

