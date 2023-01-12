ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBUR

No change in year-to-year homicides in Mass.

Homicides in Massachusetts remained flat between 2021 and 2022, according to data provided by reporting law enforcement agencies. In both years, 157 suspicious deaths were sent to investigators. Even within departments, there was little change in year-to-year killings reported. Most homicides in the state are investigated by the Massachusetts State...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Free ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Boston

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Today marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there are plenty of news, stories and events to honor the civil rights and nonviolent resistance leader’s legacy.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Here's what's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Mass.

Monday, January 16 marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the year 2023. Just last Friday, the beautiful Embrace monument in Boston Common was unveiled to the public. The 20-foot tall bronze monument recalls the hug between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 - you can check out our coverage here.
BOSTON, MA

