Tuscola, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High looks forward to rivalry week

The Abilene High Eagles are ready to get back to work after their open date on Friday night. Head coach Justin Reese’s team is 2-2 in district play, and they play their in town rivals this week. It starts with their first ever district game againsdt Wylie and ends...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday January 16th

With the exception of a few cold fronts passing through the Big Country, our weather pattern should look fairly basic through the next several days. Mild afternoons and limited rain chances are the order. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 50 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at around 5-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

“The Chosen” author Dallas Jenkins to speak at 2023 Beyond Trafficking Gala

This January Beyond Trafficking will host their annual gala this year featuring Dallas Jenkins, creator, director, and coauthor of The Chosen. The gala held at The Taylor County Expo Center will also feature Karla Soloman, known for her work with Mercy Gate Ministries, The Department Homeland Securities Blue Campaign. Council,...
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

URGENT: Hendrick Regional Blood Center critically low on O-negative

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Regional Blood Center is critically low on type O-negative blood. The center, which supplies blood for 19 other hospitals in the surrounding area, needs help restocking their shelves. Anyone who wants to donate to help store the shortage can visit Hendrick Regional Blood Center at 1701 Pine Street. Hendrick Regional […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene artist finds peace in doodling, collects over 900 doodles from across the country to create an interactive art exhibit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some people remember drawing on assignments in school, while others draw when they are bored or as a form of self-expression. For Abilene local Chris ‘Ceej’ Allen, doodling helped him get through a hard time in his life. Ceej said he has always been a creative person, from drawing comic strips […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
KEAN 105

Live Like Royalty Own This 100 Year Old Piece of Abilene History

It's finally for sale and I have not won the lottery yet, I say that because this is my wife's dream house that she fell in love with some 30 years ago when she first saw it. I've always promised her that the day I win the lottery I'll buy it for her. Now, this 100-year-old beautiful historic mansion on Sandpiper Road in Abilene just went up for sale.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘The benefits and fruits of that continue to be a blessing to our community’: The past, present & future for Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this weeks edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz sat down with Mayor Anthony Williams to chat about his time as the mayor of Abilene. Mayor Williams announced in November that he would not be seeking reelection for a third term. KTAB/KRBC took some time to visit and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crash at intersection in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles have crashed into each other around 4:30 p.m. January 13. The crash happened at the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Buffalo Gap Road. A car was turning onto Rebecca Lane and was T-boned by a truck heading south. The car had three occupants, two of which were extracted and […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Rising Star man killed in ATV crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A 55-year-old Rising Star man was killed Saturday when the ATV he was riding overturned, throwing him from the vehicle. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was traveling east on CR 376 on the ATV, lost control of it and the ATV overturned, ejecting him.
RISING STAR, TX
ktxs.com

Midnight fire in Abilene damages home, spreads to multiple structures

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene fire crews battled a two-alarm house fire this morning. According to a press release, crews arrived to a home in the 1100 block of Victoria Street at midnight to find it fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called from high wind levels threatening...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Driver refuses to pull over for Abilene police, leads officers to his front door

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2100 block of Poplar Street – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I had a gut feeling that it was going to happen eventually’: Abilene nonprofit speaks out on recent violence

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The recent homicide at Abilene’s Salvation Army and an altercation that broke out in front of Love and Care Ministries has shown how important it is for nonprofits to prepare for unexpected events. These nonprofits provide help for those experiencing homelessness, or other difficult situations, and may be unaware of what situation […]
ABILENE, TX

