bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High looks forward to rivalry week
The Abilene High Eagles are ready to get back to work after their open date on Friday night. Head coach Justin Reese’s team is 2-2 in district play, and they play their in town rivals this week. It starts with their first ever district game againsdt Wylie and ends...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday January 16th
With the exception of a few cold fronts passing through the Big Country, our weather pattern should look fairly basic through the next several days. Mild afternoons and limited rain chances are the order. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 50 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at around 5-15 mph.
bigcountryhomepage.com
“The Chosen” author Dallas Jenkins to speak at 2023 Beyond Trafficking Gala
This January Beyond Trafficking will host their annual gala this year featuring Dallas Jenkins, creator, director, and coauthor of The Chosen. The gala held at The Taylor County Expo Center will also feature Karla Soloman, known for her work with Mercy Gate Ministries, The Department Homeland Securities Blue Campaign. Council,...
URGENT: Hendrick Regional Blood Center critically low on O-negative
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Regional Blood Center is critically low on type O-negative blood. The center, which supplies blood for 19 other hospitals in the surrounding area, needs help restocking their shelves. Anyone who wants to donate to help store the shortage can visit Hendrick Regional Blood Center at 1701 Pine Street. Hendrick Regional […]
Abilene artist finds peace in doodling, collects over 900 doodles from across the country to create an interactive art exhibit
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some people remember drawing on assignments in school, while others draw when they are bored or as a form of self-expression. For Abilene local Chris ‘Ceej’ Allen, doodling helped him get through a hard time in his life. Ceej said he has always been a creative person, from drawing comic strips […]
Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
Live Like Royalty Own This 100 Year Old Piece of Abilene History
It's finally for sale and I have not won the lottery yet, I say that because this is my wife's dream house that she fell in love with some 30 years ago when she first saw it. I've always promised her that the day I win the lottery I'll buy it for her. Now, this 100-year-old beautiful historic mansion on Sandpiper Road in Abilene just went up for sale.
‘The benefits and fruits of that continue to be a blessing to our community’: The past, present & future for Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this weeks edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz sat down with Mayor Anthony Williams to chat about his time as the mayor of Abilene. Mayor Williams announced in November that he would not be seeking reelection for a third term. KTAB/KRBC took some time to visit and […]
Family home fully engulfed in flames in late night blaze: Abilene fire
No occupants were inside any of the residences at the time of the fire, officials said.
Crash at intersection in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles have crashed into each other around 4:30 p.m. January 13. The crash happened at the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Buffalo Gap Road. A car was turning onto Rebecca Lane and was T-boned by a truck heading south. The car had three occupants, two of which were extracted and […]
Rising Star man killed in ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A 55-year-old Rising Star man was killed Saturday when the ATV he was riding overturned, throwing him from the vehicle. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was traveling east on CR 376 on the ATV, lost control of it and the ATV overturned, ejecting him.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Texas
The Lone Star State is filled with amazing restaurants but we always like to highlight the ones that are a little more hidden and unassuming. Underwood's Cafeteria is one of those places. While it may not look like much from the outside, we promise you're in for a real culinary treat once you step inside.
Hispanic Leadership Council needs help finding cause of ‘suspicious fires’ at Abilene park
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hispanic Leadership Council is asking the community for help finding the cause behind what they’re calling a “recent rash of suspicious fires” at an Abilene park. Tuesday a 5:00 p.m., the Council will be holding a press conference to discuss the fires, which have been happening in and around Sears […]
ktxs.com
Midnight fire in Abilene damages home, spreads to multiple structures
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene fire crews battled a two-alarm house fire this morning. According to a press release, crews arrived to a home in the 1100 block of Victoria Street at midnight to find it fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called from high wind levels threatening...
BREAKING: Multiple fire departments battle tank battery fire in Roscoe
ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A tank battery has caught on fire off of County Road 157. Around 4:18 p.m. January 13, Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department responded to Fox Ranch for a reported oil filed storage tank fire. Shortly after, Engine 7, Tender 1 and Brush 5 arrived on scene. Around 4:46 p.m., Sweetwater and Lake […]
UPDATE: Windy conditions spreads Baird car dealership shop fire, threatens nearby buildings
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The shop of the Hanner Chevrolet GMC dealership in Baird caught fire Thursday afternoon. With the windy weather conditions, the fire quickly spread, endangering nearby buildings. This footage of the fire at Hanner was shared by Myleah McNutt: What can be seen was large smoke, and multiple fire units and crews […]
Report: Man shot in the leg by ‘unknown offender’ in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was shot in the leg in north Abilene Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Nelson Street just before 3:00 p.m. Police responded to a north Abilene emergency clinic after learning a 56-year-old man had been shot in the leg, according to an incident report. This […]
Crime Reports: Driver refuses to pull over for Abilene police, leads officers to his front door
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2100 block of Poplar Street – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
‘I had a gut feeling that it was going to happen eventually’: Abilene nonprofit speaks out on recent violence
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The recent homicide at Abilene’s Salvation Army and an altercation that broke out in front of Love and Care Ministries has shown how important it is for nonprofits to prepare for unexpected events. These nonprofits provide help for those experiencing homelessness, or other difficult situations, and may be unaware of what situation […]
UPDATE: Abilene police officers arrest suspicious male driver, thanks community for help
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On January 13, the Abilene Police Department (APD) released a statement regarding a suspicious person driving a gray SUV near schools in Abilene. This person was located and arrested on January 14. 41-year-old Cristinel Caldararu was found around 5:00 p.m. in the 4800 block of Maple street at a traffic stop. He […]
