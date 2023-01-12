ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Friday Afternoon

Just after noon on Friday January 13, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS and Rochelle EMS, responded to the 18000 block of East Illinois Route 64 for the report of a two-vehicle accident. During an initial investigation, Deputies discovered a Ford Escape; driven by 47-year-old Michael S....
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Byron Police need help finding property damage suspects

Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Rockford youth honor Martin Luther King Jr. The City of...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the first phase of the development project changed a little bit. Developers plan to first reuse the historic buildings instead of starting new construction at the site. It will include residential, as well […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings

Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford youth honor Martin Luther King Jr. The City of Rockford and the Rockford Public Library held a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Massive fire breaks out at Mowery’s on Van Buren in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a major fire in Freeport. Large, black clouds of smoke can be seen across the area Wednesday night from a fire that broke out on Van Buren Avenue. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Mercyhealth in Janesville reopens South Urgent Care

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth in Janesville has reopened South Urgent Care to improve access and reduce wait times. South Urgent Care is located at 849 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mercyhealth urgent care services are now available on the city’s north, east and south sides.
JANESVILLE, WI
northernstar.info

Student transported to hospital after altercation in Patterson West

DeKALB – At approximately 11:15 p.m. Sunday, two NIU students in Patterson Hall West were in a physical altercation that resulted in one being transported to Kishwaukee Hospital. The students were arguing before the incident occurred and had known each other beforehand, according to a news release from NIU.
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Rockford city workers shed light on infrastructure plans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unusually warm temperatures this month means relief from winter’s grasp but what could be good news for some of us could be detrimental for our cars that face the feat of potholes. Most of us have been there. We hit a pothole and immediately get...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One hospitalized in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The resident of second-floor apartment was hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Janesville on Wednesday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to 832 Prairie Avenue at 1:15 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the back of the structure. Officials said the fire had engulfed the kitchen […]
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Hikers enjoy hot chocolate while on a exploration in South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may be harder for some people to get out and hike during the cold wintertime, and one local group hopes some hot cocoa can help. In part with the 815 outside Cocoa and Company series, community members can warm up with some complimentary hot chocolate before hitting the trails in South Beloit. Hikers embark on a two-mile journey to explore the prairie and Rock River Birding and Hiking trail. Area residents can even take a piece of nature home with them after.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
MyStateline.com

Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy