nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Friday Afternoon
Just after noon on Friday January 13, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS and Rochelle EMS, responded to the 18000 block of East Illinois Route 64 for the report of a two-vehicle accident. During an initial investigation, Deputies discovered a Ford Escape; driven by 47-year-old Michael S....
WIFR
MyStateline.com
Byron Police need help finding property damage suspects
Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Rockford youth honor Martin Luther King Jr. The City of...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rockford man bursts from his house to save a boy from wandering onto Auburn St busy with traffic
One family member of the hero calls the circumstances of the rescue, “Divine Intervention.”. Two snoozing parents owe their undying gratitude to one Rockford, IL man after he saved their kid from wandering onto one busy street. Twitter user Ashley Ray (who goes by @TheAshleyRay on the bird app,)...
Rockford in final negotiations for Barber Colman Complex
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on the new Barber Colman Complex could get underway this summer. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the first phase of the development project changed a little bit. Developers plan to first reuse the historic buildings instead of starting new construction at the site. It will include residential, as well […]
Three killed, 2 injured in Rockford shootings on Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people, a 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were killed and 2 people were injured in two separate but related shootings in Rockford on Sunday night. Rockford Police said that around 6:30 p.m. that they were investigating shootings in the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford Police identify, issue warrant for suspect in Pinnon’s murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued an arrest warrant for William Jones, 40, identified as the suspect in the armed robbery and murder of Peggy Anderson, 63, at Pinnon Meats last Wednesday. Police said Anderson was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the […]
Rockford Woman Who Died in Fire On Christmas Eve Has Been Identified
The Winnebago County Coroner just completed an autopsy on a woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve morning (12/24/23) and is now releasing more details about her identity. According to a press release, the Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire call in the 3600 block...
WIFR
Massive fire breaks out at Mowery’s on Van Buren in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a major fire in Freeport. Large, black clouds of smoke can be seen across the area Wednesday night from a fire that broke out on Van Buren Avenue. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke...
Cold case: Still no sign of Rockford resident Mark Miller, who disappeared in 2009
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly 14 years since 48-year-old Mark Miller left his job at the Clock Tower Resort and Conference Center and was never seen again. Miller was a banquet captain at the now-demolished landmark. He worked his shift on March 12, 2009, punched out at around 1:30 p.m., and left like he […]
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth in Janesville reopens South Urgent Care
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth in Janesville has reopened South Urgent Care to improve access and reduce wait times. South Urgent Care is located at 849 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mercyhealth urgent care services are now available on the city’s north, east and south sides.
northernstar.info
Student transported to hospital after altercation in Patterson West
DeKALB – At approximately 11:15 p.m. Sunday, two NIU students in Patterson Hall West were in a physical altercation that resulted in one being transported to Kishwaukee Hospital. The students were arguing before the incident occurred and had known each other beforehand, according to a news release from NIU.
WIFR
Rockford city workers shed light on infrastructure plans
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unusually warm temperatures this month means relief from winter’s grasp but what could be good news for some of us could be detrimental for our cars that face the feat of potholes. Most of us have been there. We hit a pothole and immediately get...
Rockford plow company suffering from lack of snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While many across the stateline are not huge fans of snow, it is how some residents make their living, and no snow means no work. “It’s just crazy, I mean, it’s just like, where’s the snow,” said Steven Eisman, owner of S&J Seal Coating and Snow Plowing. Eisman has owned the […]
One hospitalized in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The resident of second-floor apartment was hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Janesville on Wednesday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to 832 Prairie Avenue at 1:15 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the back of the structure. Officials said the fire had engulfed the kitchen […]
WIFR
Hikers enjoy hot chocolate while on a exploration in South Beloit
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may be harder for some people to get out and hike during the cold wintertime, and one local group hopes some hot cocoa can help. In part with the 815 outside Cocoa and Company series, community members can warm up with some complimentary hot chocolate before hitting the trails in South Beloit. Hikers embark on a two-mile journey to explore the prairie and Rock River Birding and Hiking trail. Area residents can even take a piece of nature home with them after.
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was...
MyStateline.com
Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
