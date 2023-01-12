Read full article on original website
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
Ramp closures set for I-20 in Warren County this week
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be alternating ramp closures on Interstate 20 in Warren County this week. The closure will affect both I-20 ramps at the I-20 Bovina/Tiffintown Road interchange (Exit 11). Drivers should expect the temporary closures between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. […]
Former Ole Miss player Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi
CANTON, Mississippi — A former Ole Miss football player, and member of three different NFL teams, was arrested Thursday for kidnapping in Mississippi, jail records show. According to records from the Madison County, Mississippi, Detention Center, 35-year-old Jerrell Powe was taken into custody Thursday by Ridgeland Police on one charge of kidnapping. He is in jail without bond.
Suspected human remains found near Steele Bayou
Early Monday morning, possible human remains were reported in an area near Steele Bayou. At around 7:45 a.m., a hunter stumbled across a suspicious item believed to have been attached to human remains. Initially, the call came into Warren County. Warren County authorities responded and determined the item in question...
Mississippi man accused of online solicitation of a minor in NELA
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Rankin County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in Brandon, Miss. accused of online solicitation by pretending to be a minor. CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Adrian Scott Taylor, 50, during the first week of January. According to...
From the archives: The Tri-State Motor Coach Station
The Tri-State Motor Coach Station, located at 1511 Walnut Street, was constructed in 1941 by the Tri-State Transit Company of Louisiana. Tri-State Coaches began in 1922 in Shreveport, Louisiana, operating three routes from Shreveport to Mansfield, LA, Marshall, TX and Oil City, LA. Two years later, the company expanded to Monroe, LA, forming one of the longest bus operations in the South.
Budding industry: Vicksburg’s first medical cannabis cultivation facility readying for state approval
Vicksburg’s economy is saying yes to drugs. Just north of downtown Vicksburg lies a new industry in a retrofitted warehouse: Big River Cannabis company. Owned by California transplant Phen Schlett and Jackson native Reed Nicholas, the large-scale cannabis cultivation facility is in its infancy while the company awaits the go-ahead from the state of Mississippi regarding the state’s certification and lab testing processes to legally sell medical cannabis.
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
MLK Birthday Celebration Parade held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What started out as a motorcade 40 years ago has grown into the most looked forward to parades in Jackson. The Martin Luther King Day Birthday Celebration Parade serves as more than just entertainment. For those living in the Georgetown community, it’s a reminder of all the sacrifices Dr. Matin Luther […]
Police shooting hurts 1 during armed robbery investigation in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police officers fired on several people as they investigated an armed robbery early Sunday in Jackson, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said. One suspect was hurt in the shooting along U.S. Highway 80 at about 4 a.m. and was taken to the hospital, investigators said. Several other people involved in the […]
Asam Hotel warrants led to three people being arrested
Three people were arrested for outstanding warrants on Friday at Asam Hotel. Just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning, a special unit with the Vicksburg Police Department executed warrants on a room at the Asam Hotel. Three people were taken into custody for those warrants. One of them resisted arrest...
Jackson has the worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was staying at a hotel in Jackson says he’s been evicted after he was assaulted and robbed on the property. Elliot Rees said he was being treated like a criminal by management for the InTown Suites on Interstate 55 prior to calling Jackson police.
Brotherhood of Destruction: An Addiction-Fueled Journey to Hell and Back
"Whenever we yell, y'all come running!" Benny Ivey's father Glenn had just told him and his brother Danny to hide on the side of their small shack at the bottom of Marsalis Lane in South Jackson. Benny was 15, and Danny was 16 that night in 1991 as they crouched...
Greater Good Prevails for Mississippi Wash House
Laundromats, also known as washhouses, are cornerstones of communities, whether realized or not. For many families, the luxury of washing their clothes at home doesn’t exist, so they rely on loading up the laundry in the car and going to a facility. Once looked at as time wasted while washing clothes is now seen as an opportunity to supply essential hygienic resources, empower local entrepreneurs, and enable intergenerational learning and development, thanks to the Pierre family.
Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation
A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
‘How Great Thou Art’: The story behind the message at the Vicksburg National Military Park
Martin Kittrell has thousands of social media followers. More than 16,000 people admire his photography around Vicksburg and various places in Mississippi. Posts usually have an inspiring or devotional message for encouragement. Some scenes are familiar while others are a unique perspective not seen by others. It was when he...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
