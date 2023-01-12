ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

WJTV 12

Ramp closures set for I-20 in Warren County this week

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be alternating ramp closures on Interstate 20 in Warren County this week. The closure will affect both I-20 ramps at the I-20 Bovina/Tiffintown Road interchange (Exit 11). Drivers should expect the temporary closures between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Former Ole Miss player Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi

CANTON, Mississippi — A former Ole Miss football player, and member of three different NFL teams, was arrested Thursday for kidnapping in Mississippi, jail records show. According to records from the Madison County, Mississippi, Detention Center, 35-year-old Jerrell Powe was taken into custody Thursday by Ridgeland Police on one charge of kidnapping. He is in jail without bond.
RIDGELAND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Suspected human remains found near Steele Bayou

Early Monday morning, possible human remains were reported in an area near Steele Bayou. At around 7:45 a.m., a hunter stumbled across a suspicious item believed to have been attached to human remains. Initially, the call came into Warren County. Warren County authorities responded and determined the item in question...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
KNOE TV8

Mississippi man accused of online solicitation of a minor in NELA

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Rankin County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in Brandon, Miss. accused of online solicitation by pretending to be a minor. CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Adrian Scott Taylor, 50, during the first week of January. According to...
BRANDON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

From the archives: The Tri-State Motor Coach Station

The Tri-State Motor Coach Station, located at 1511 Walnut Street, was constructed in 1941 by the Tri-State Transit Company of Louisiana. Tri-State Coaches began in 1922 in Shreveport, Louisiana, operating three routes from Shreveport to Mansfield, LA, Marshall, TX and Oil City, LA. Two years later, the company expanded to Monroe, LA, forming one of the longest bus operations in the South.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Budding industry: Vicksburg’s first medical cannabis cultivation facility readying for state approval

Vicksburg’s economy is saying yes to drugs. Just north of downtown Vicksburg lies a new industry in a retrofitted warehouse: Big River Cannabis company. Owned by California transplant Phen Schlett and Jackson native Reed Nicholas, the large-scale cannabis cultivation facility is in its infancy while the company awaits the go-ahead from the state of Mississippi regarding the state’s certification and lab testing processes to legally sell medical cannabis.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

MLK Birthday Celebration Parade held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What started out as a motorcade 40 years ago has grown into the most looked forward to parades in Jackson. The Martin Luther King Day Birthday Celebration Parade serves as more than just entertainment. For those living in the Georgetown community, it’s a reminder of all the sacrifices Dr. Matin Luther […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Asam Hotel warrants led to three people being arrested

Three people were arrested for outstanding warrants on Friday at Asam Hotel. Just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning, a special unit with the Vicksburg Police Department executed warrants on a room at the Asam Hotel. Three people were taken into custody for those warrants. One of them resisted arrest...
VICKSBURG, MS
ourmshome.com

Greater Good Prevails for Mississippi Wash House

Laundromats, also known as washhouses, are cornerstones of communities, whether realized or not. For many families, the luxury of washing their clothes at home doesn’t exist, so they rely on loading up the laundry in the car and going to a facility. Once looked at as time wasted while washing clothes is now seen as an opportunity to supply essential hygienic resources, empower local entrepreneurs, and enable intergenerational learning and development, thanks to the Pierre family.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation

A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV.com

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
JACKSON, MS

