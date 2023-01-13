ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

UM and Missoula Police Respond to Reported Bomb Threat

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News has received a timely warning from the University of Montana Police Chief Brad Giffin about an alleged bomb threat that was phoned into the University. “We’ve got a lot of activity going on on campus, but it was a notification,” began Chief Giffin....
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

UM campus search finds nothing suspicious after bomb threat

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from the University of Montana say a campus-wide search is complete following a bomb threat Monday morning. No suspicious devices were found on campus. Authorities say they will continue to monitor buildings and patrol the campus. They urge anyone on campus to be aware of...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Have You Read The Flathead Police Blotter Lately? It’s Bananas AF

Recently, I was taking a deep dive into some Montana police reports when I stumbled across the Flathead Police Blotter, and it's absolutely bananas. It's a guilty pleasure many of us have. Checking the local police roster, reading court cases, or just perusing the local police report. I'm not proud of it. It's akin to standing in line at the grocery store and flipping through the tabloids. Only when it comes to the Flathead Police Blotter, the tabloids might be more believable.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Robber Beats Victim, Gets Arrested the Next Day

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Hawthorn Street. When the officers arrived, they spoke to the male victim. The victim said he met a male named Ross earlier in the...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Police Arrest Two Separate Probationers for Having Drugs

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to assist U.S. Marshalls who had taken Wayne Spottedblanket into custody on one or more warrants for probation violations. An officer recognized Spottedblanket from previous interactions. Court documents indicate Spottedblanket was searched incident to arrest...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

How Bear and Urban Deer Survive Montana Winters

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) Whenever there are questions about urban deer or bear reports in the Missoula area, KGVO News reaches out to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife specialist James ‘Jamie’ Jonkel. With the recent severe cold snap and the number of deer and other wildlife crowding...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Eight Montanans Competing in Major Sled Dog Challenge Event

It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states and one of only three such events for the Iditarod qualifier in the lower 48. That alone is probably enough to give it significant prestige. Add to that the caliber of the world-class mushers competing, and the race's reputation as one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world, and you've got eight Montanans as part of some pretty lofty competition.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

New Missoula Sheriff Focuses on Dismantling Drug Traffickers

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Newly elected Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen gave his first press conference on Wednesday afternoon in the Sophie Moiese Meeting Room in the Missoula County Courthouse. Sheriff Petersen Gives his First Press Conference. Petersen, a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, also spent 17 years...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Hits Woman in the Head With a Hammer at the POV in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 8, 2023, at approximately 12:02 p.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a reported assault with a weapon. Dispatch relayed that a male suspect had struck a female victim with a hammer. When officers arrived, they made...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog

It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
FLORENCE, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

O Summer, Where Art Though? Top 5 Montana Summer Things We Miss

Can we all just agree that Montana in the summer is possibly the best place to be? For a short few months, it's an outdoor person's paradise. Much like Superman, my powers are derived directly from Earth's yellow sun. Without it, I can't function or fight crime. Not that I did before, but now if I wanted to I couldn't. You get the point.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
