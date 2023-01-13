Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A male sustained a non-life-threatening wound when he was shot by a Lafayette police officer responding to a shooting early this morning, authorities said. The officer, who was responding to a shooting, was not injured, according to information from state police. Louisiana State Police is investigating...
One woman shot on Elementary Lane in Opelousas
Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday night.
Abbeville Police on scene of a situation
Abbeville police are on scene of a situation near S. Lyman and Frank's Alley. KATC reached out to law enforcement but we have yet to hear back in regards to the situation.
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTOS: 2023 MLK Parade in Jennings
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Jennings featured decorated vehicles and marching groups, many throwing candy and other throws. The parade was followed by a bell ringing and a special program featuring guest speakers at the Union Baptist Church. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
Former Don’s Seafood location reimagined with new project in Downtown Lafayette
The former Don's Seafood location in Downtown Lafayette will be getting a makeover as a new mixed-used development project is in the works.
Authorities searching for 61-year-old man last seen in Opelousas
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 61-year-old man.
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way...
St. Landry deputies searching for missing man
James Ronnie Bourque, 61, was last seen at 11 a.m. on January 11 at the Copper Crowne Equestrian Center, which is located at 5180 La. 182 in Opelousas.
Train hits 18-wheeler at Verot School Rd. near Hwy. 90
A train collided with an 18-wheeler at a railroad crossing at E. Verot School Rd. and Hwy. 90.
Jennings Police searching for missing teen
The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.
Opelousas man indicted in October slaying
Easton Shelvin Jr. was indicted by a St. Landry Parish grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder.
Officer Involved Shooting in Lafayette
One person was injured early Monday morning in Lafayette near Johnston & Guilbeau Roads. Officials telling KATC, just after midnight, Lafayette Police were called with a report of shots fired.
St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the 'Wrong Way Cemetery'—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind.
UPDATE: Opelousas Police locate missing 14-year-old
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.
‘This month has been the hardest’, woman thinks of coworker to pay it forward
While standing in the Target parking lot, Sylvia Masters and Bob Giles challenged Marian Higginbotham to think of someone who could really use $1,000.
One killed in early morning crash in Lafayette Parish
One person is dead following an early morning crash in Lafayette Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
Three people found selling alcohol to underage buyers in Lafayette Police sting
Three people have been cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
cenlanow.com
Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
theadvocate.com
Last year home construction declined in every area of Lafayette Parish. Except this one.
Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 was down from the extremely high levels in 2021, the busiest construction year on record in Lafayette Parish. Because of rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
