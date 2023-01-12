ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Simpson take office as Florida’s ag. commissioner, drops Fried’s concealed weapons lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After taking office this month, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said Friday the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has dropped a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in a dispute involving information about a concealed-weapons license applicant. Former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried filed the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Are loud motorcycles, backfiring cars legal?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked on Monday, “Are loud motorcycles and cars that backfire legal?”. [TRENDING:...
click orlando

Big warmup coming after cold start to the week

ORLANDO, Fla – After a cold and frosty start Sunday, sunshine will once again dominate our skies. While it will be a little warmer than Saturday, highs will still struggle to climb, only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. [TRENDING: Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

30s to start the day, but warmup on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be very cold to start on Monday, but we are pinpointing a beautiful week across Central Florida. High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, so there will be lots of sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Overnight...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

FAR OUT! Viewers share photos of SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch

ORLANDO, Fla. – With a spectacular sunset launch, SpaceX sent its Falcon Heavy on a mission for the U.S. military, carrying a pair of communications satellites into orbit. Images shared on social media from Central Florida and as far away as North Carolina showed the beauty of the rocket after it blasted off from Launch Complex 39A on the Space Coast.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
click orlando

New storm set to slam California with feet of snow, flooding rain

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a very short break in the West, another powerful system is expected to bring additional flooding rain and crushing snow to California. An additional 1-3″ of rain is expected in the lower elevations of California through Tuesday. Isolated 3-6″ of rain will be possible....
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy