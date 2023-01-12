Read full article on original website
Premiere Cinemas is proud to part of Lubbock Dining For Charities
LUBBOCK, Texas— Premiere Cinemas knows how important the community is and they are always willing to give back. One way they are doing this is by being part of Lubbock Dining For Charities. What a great way to enjoy some fun while giving back to the community. This month, DFC is supporting Open Door, which helps those in poverty or fighting homelessness. Find out more at @LBKPremiereImax, diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (1/15/23)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. 2022 was a banner year for growth in the Hub City. The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance says the best is yet to come in 2023. We get some insight as to why everyone is flocking to Lubbock. We’ll also discuss what we have that the rest of the county can’t seem to find.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in February with the Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. festivities
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks & Recreation Department will host several festivities during the month of February to mark Valentine’s Day. “From daddy-daughter dances to celebrating with your pup, you’ll be sure to find an activity for you,” a press release from the City of Lubbock said.
TTUHSC’s Guindon earns international award
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) recently announced that Josee Guindon, DVM, Ph.D., was named a 2023 William A Devane Young Investigator Award honoree by the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS). According to a TTUHSC press release, the international award shines a light on researchers...
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 15-21
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 15th through the 21st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
KLBK Monday Evening Weather Update: January 16th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 43°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Cloudy and breezy. High of 63°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Clouds increase around the South Plains tonight as our next storm system...
LPD investigating early Tuesday crash, one with serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Avenue, the Lubbock Police Department said in a press release. The call came in at 4:54 a.m., and the person was transported by EMS to be treated for their injuries, LPD said.
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Monday, Jan. 16
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations during the morning hours on Monday, January 16. According to an LPD press release, the investigations will be conducted at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East...
Eggflation: Local restaurants scramble to keep up with soaring egg prices
LUBBOCK, Texas — The recent costs of food have been hard to swallow for many families. Over the last couple of months, one staple has almost hit its breaking point. If you’ve been to the grocery store lately and had eggs on your list, you may’ve been shell-shocked by the price tags. Not only is it affecting customers, but local restaurants that rely heavily on eggs are feeling the financial stress as well.
Retail gasoline prices end the week slightly higher, AAA data shows
LUBBOCK, Texas — Following a slight decline earlier in the week, retail gasoline prices rose again by week’s end, according to AAA data. A Thursday press release from AAA Texas said at the time retail gasoline prices were declining due to lower demand, slightly cheaper crude oil prices and refineries returning closer to normal operation after impacts from the year-end winter weather.
