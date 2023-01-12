ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
wearebuffalo.net

Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game

The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers interview Vic Fangio for DC position

Carolina conducted an interview with Vic Fangio for their DC position, per Joe Person of The Athletic (Twitter link). That news comes not long after the team was granted permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy, an interesting development given the fact that a trade sending him to Charlotte would represent a rare intra-divisional swap.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Colts request HC interviews with three coordinators

The Colts’ list of head coaching candidates continues to grow. The team submitted three interview requests on Monday, beginning with one for Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka (Twitter link via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero). Kafka continues to draw considerable interest in this year’s coaching cycle. The 35-year-old has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Texans owner addresses HC search

The latter was fired during the 2020 season and replaced on an interim basis by Romeo Crennel. That led to an underwhelming stint with David Culley last year, and then the unorthodox process by which Smith was installed as head coach after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. Overall, the Texans have gone 11-38-1 over the past three years and have plenty of roster holes to fill as they continue their rebuild.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

