Kansas State

Related
Kansas Reflector

ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kiowacountypress.net

Kansas governor signs executive order aimed at improving early childhood care

(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order that she hopes will improve early childhood care and education. The Democrat signed Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force on Tuesday. This task force will review the state's early childhood programs and work on, "developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans," according to a press release from Kelly's office.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Statehouse spews news: Defining ‘woke agenda,’ Kelly’s COVID luck, meditation room blues

Week one of the Kansas legislative session came and went, and so did the stories. If you followed along with Kansas Reflector, you glimpsed dozens speeding by, with all the latest about Gov. Laura Kelly, GOP legislators and advocacy groups gearing up for a grueling gauntlet. Covering the Statehouse can be like drinking from a […] The post Kansas Statehouse spews news: Defining ‘woke agenda,’ Kelly’s COVID luck, meditation room blues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSNT News

Key takeaways from the first week of the 2023 Kansas legislative session

TOPEKA (KSNT) – In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Capitol Bureau reporter Rebekah Chung sits down with Washburn University Political Analyst Bob Beatty to break down key takeaways from the first week of the legislative session. Beatty comments on the GOP agenda, the abortion debate, “wokism” and trans athletes. The pair also discuss Governor Laura Kelly’s […]
Salina Post

KS Insurance Dept. recovered nearly $70K for Saline Co. residents in 2022

TOPEKA – Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt recently announced that the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $69,730.88 for Saline County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The Department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans since Schmidt first took office in 2019.
WIBW

New report finds Kansas one of top 10 states to drive in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas is one of the ten best states to drive in with low traffic congestion and gas prices. With traffic congestion causing drivers in the U.S. an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday, Jan. 16, its report of 2023′s Best & Worst States to Drive in.
fortscott.biz

Avian Influenza “Bird Flu” in Kansas

Note from the Local Health Officer Rebecca Johnson BSN, RN. As egg prices are skyrocketing and it may be costing you more to eat out, you may be asking yourself why all of this is happening, if you haven’t turned on the news much lately. Well, Avian Influenza is much of the cause, or otherwise known as the “bird flu”. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has continued to be detected in new locations nationwide, including new counties in Kansas.
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?

Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
Salina Post

US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

The U.S. Department of the Interior has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST. The neighbor of the deadly house fire in Arlington,...
Salina Post

Winnie the grizzly dies at Kansas zoo

GREAT BEND — Our four grizzly bears have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November. During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active. We check them daily and offer food and they constantly have access to water.
