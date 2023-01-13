Read full article on original website
Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use
A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
Looking for vendor’s for next summer’s farmers market in Great Bend
Like many things, attendance numbers are still recovering for the Great Bend Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market following the COVID-19 pandemic. Barton County Health Educator Katelyn Sigler said she is looking for new vendors for the downtown market. Reserving a space for the summer farmers market is free, and you...
Great Bend's TCI Answering Service expands to Northeast Kansas
TCI Answering Service, based in Great Bend, has expanded to the Lawrence area. TCI recently joined the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce and celebrated its ribbon cutting in December. While the growing staff has been serving customers throughout the Midwest for more than 20 years, having a more on-site presence in...
Hays Post
🎥🎤 City: R9 Ranch water project delays costing Hays millions of dollars
Mayor Mason Ruder likes to point out he was four years old in 1995 when the city of Hays purchased the R9 Ranch in Edwards County as a long-term water supply. Now, 28 years later, the project is finally picking up speed, especially in the past year. "Every day is...
Bleeding Kansas presentation to be held in Great Bend
On Jan. 30, the Barton County Historical Society’s Research and Collections Specialist, Linda McCaffery, will present a program on Bleeding Kansas for Kansas Day, 2023 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the program is $5 and members are admitted free.
New Ellinwood hospital inching toward groundbreaking date
The pieces continue to fall into place for the construction of a new hospital in Ellinwood. The hospital received a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), but still needed to raise $1.25 million locally via a capital campaign to show community support for the new building. Ellinwood Hospital Foundation Director Kristy Rupe said the $1.25 million has been raised, and now the goal is to reach another million.
Winnie the grizzly dies at Great Bend zoo
GREAT BEND — Our four grizzly bears have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November. During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active. We check them daily and offer food and they constantly have access to water. On Saturday, keepers noticed Winnie, one of our 10-year-old male bears, was not as interested in his food as he normally is. Because it’s winter, that is not something that is abnormal from time to time. On Sunday, he appeared to still not be interested in food and was more lethargic, so staff tried to give him some electrolytes and some other types of food and he did consume a small amount.
KWCH.com
Two dead in Arlington house fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
WSU economist: Even in tight market, there will be more jobs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeremy Hill, Director of the Center For Economic Development And Business Research at Wichita State University is still optimistic about job growth in Kansas, even though finding workers is hard. "The labor market is getting tighter and tighter," Hill said. "Because it's getting tighter, employers, when...
MADORIN: Western Kansas school development
Consider changes in your community since 2012. Businesses open, close, refocus, prices rise or fall, new construction surges while old buildings deteriorate, populations boom or bust, technology transforms — decade-old apps and programs no longer function, vehicles and equipment dependent on computers require professional repair. Nothing remains stagnant--an aphorism as true of western Kansas 150 years ago as it is today. Such change affects schools as well, including old District 2 in Ellis.
🎤County Edition: Health Department
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and staff from the Barton County Health Department that aired Jan. 12, 2023. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton Library collects donations for Barton Co. food bank
Barton Community College dropped off a donation of food at the Community Food Bank of Barton County Friday. The items were collected by the Barton Library from faculty, staff and students at Barton at the end of the fall semester. The food bank is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from...
thelittleapplelife.com
Professor's in Hays, KS
Professor's in Hays, KS is the perfect go-to for lunch! The restaurant's menu features several of its classic sandwiches, soups, and salads, but thanks to the Jensen Family, it has also added some amazing dishes using their homegrown mushrooms and their Jensen family honey!. One of my favorite places to...
KWCH.com
Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas
WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST. The Shockers kick their season off...
Over $100K recovered for Reno Co. residents
TOPEKA — Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt on Friday announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $109,981.52 for Reno County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
Panther Boys 6-seed at 55th Annual Bluestem Classic (Schedule)
2:30 #2 Wichita Collegiate (9-0) vs #7 Goddard (3-5) 4:15 #4 Ark City (4-5) vs Wichita Trinity (4-5) 6:00 #3 Manhattan Home School (8-1) vs #6 Great Bend (4-5) 7:45 #1 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (8-0) vs #8 El Dorado (2-6) Friday January 20. 2:30 El Dorado/Kapaun loser vs Ark City/Trinity...
Barton Co. Health Dept. focusing on mindfulness in 2023
In just a couple of months, it will be three years from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas. Even with the restrictions letting up and less focus on the disease, the Barton County Health Department is using the New Year as a chance to catch their breath. Health...
Cattleman's Cafe to offer 'grandma's cooking' in new Hays location
A new Hays resident is planning to open a new American-style restaurant in the former Mokas building, 1230 E. 27th. Chester Mayhew will be expanding his family's restaurant business, Cattleman's Cafe, to Hays. Mayhew said he hopes to have the restaurant open by mid-Febraury. Chester will be the owner and...
KWCH.com
Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain
PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been an ongoing issue for Kansas farmers with no clear end in sight. The newest U.S. drought map released Thursday shows large portions of Kansas seeing extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Pratt County farmer Berry Bortz is among Kansas winter wheat producers seeing...
