Read full article on original website
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Search continues for woman who jumped into Confluence
Law enforcement authorities were still searching Monday for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge three days earlier. Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect on the loose after Saturday morning stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning in Chico. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 500 block of Pomona Avenue around 1:45 a.m. They found one person with...
actionnewsnow.com
$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from nonprofit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - All Hands and Hearts nonprofit organization tells Action News Now someone broke into its Paradise garage and stole $40,000 worth of equipment Jan. 4. “We’re using this area to store all of our chainsaws and lots of tools for the home rebuilding as well," said All Hands and Hearts Program Development Manager Andre St. Martin.
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted for breaking into an apartment and assaulting the tenant early Monday
CHICO, Calif. -Chico police are looking for a man who broke into an apartment early Monday morning and assaulted the person inside. Chico police got the call around 1 a.m. Monday. They said a man broke into a unit at Bidwell Park Apartments at 1197 East 8th Street in Chico.
Deputies looking for missing Nevada County woman with dementia
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since Friday. Deputies say 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says Brodie is believed to have dementia and has been...
Missing 79-year-old Nevada County woman found dead
NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office has announced that a missing 79-year-old woman has been found dead.The Sheriff's Office says that Phyllis Brodie, who was last seen on Jan. 13, was found dead just after 2 p.m. on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City.An official cause of death is pending a coroner's investigation, but the sheriff's office says that no suspicious circumstances were observed.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman rescued from flood waters, cited for driving around road closure sign
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was cited after she was rescued from flood waters on Ord Ferry Road in Butte County Sunday afternoon, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., authorities responded to a report that a vehicle drove around a road-closed sign and...
actionnewsnow.com
Two men arrested by Chico Police following fight on Broadway Street
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police took two men into custody following a fight in downtown Chico Friday morning. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a fight between two men in the 400 block of Broadway Street, across from the Chico City Plaza. Authorities say that it was also reported to Chico Police that one of the two men had a knife.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada County couple arrested for child endangerment
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The parents of a Nevada County toddler are under arrest on felony child endangerment charges. On Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators received a suspected child abuse report and responded to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Bar Road. The Sheriff’s Office was...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver rescued by swiftwater rescue team in Oroville Saturday night
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that their Swiftwater Rescue team rescued a driver from a van trapped in a flooded roadway in Oroville on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. The team responded to Lower Honcut Road and had to use a boat to rescue the driver. CAL...
actionnewsnow.com
Orland Police investigating deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash
ORLAND, Calif. - A Chico man is dead following a deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Orland Thursday night. At approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer with the Orland Police Department observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street through the intersection of 6th Street perform a wheelie and continue eastbound.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff woman had to evacuate after her home flooded
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Arbor Lane and Callahan Road in Red Bluff flooded with about a foot of water. Action News Now spoke with one homeowner, Tricia Ring, who said the same water started filling her house. "I looked out, and there’s a sheet of...
krcrtv.com
Body found in Concow on Thursday confirmed to be missing Oroville man
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 12, 5 PM: Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed the body retrieved from the ditch was confirmed to be missing Oroville man, 34-year-old Kyle Peterson. Deputies with the BCSO and highway patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle into...
ksro.com
Two Deceased at a Home at The Sea Ranch Identified
The two men found dead inside a home in The Sea Ranch on Wednesday have been identified. They were 61-year-old Phil Mabray from Biggs in Butte County, and 74-year-old Gene Beauchamp from Colusa. Authorities found a generator sitting inside the house. It was switched on but had an empty fuel tank. Investigators don’t have an official cause of death, but believe they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. There were no signs of foul play or trauma. It’s unclear when the men died.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow. A man who was reported missing in Butte County was found dead inside a vehicle...
actionnewsnow.com
Orland felon sentenced to 3 years for having ammunition
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A Glenn County man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition and violating his supervised release conditions, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Erick Perez, 35 of Orland, pled guilty in 2019 to being a felon in possession...
Olivehurst man dies in crash after losing control of car, CHP says
(KTXL) — A 32-year-old man from Olivehurst died on Friday when he lost control of his car and ended up in the wrong lane, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said he was driving northbound in a Honda on state Route 65 at an unknown speed. A 55-year-old woman was driving a Subaru southbound, […]
actionnewsnow.com
Driver dies after collision on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A driver of a Ford pickup truck died after colliding with a power pole in Gridley on Wednesday, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police, CAL FIRE and Enloe medics responded to Highway 99 just south of West Liberty Road and found a Ford Ranger collided with a power pole.
actionnewsnow.com
Traffic blocked on Highway 99 near Cohasset Road in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. 11:22 A.M. UPDATE - A pine tree uprooted and fell across Highway 99 southbound in Chico on Saturday. Both lanes were closed, but the southbound lane has since been reopened. No cars were hit, and no one was hurt by the downed tree. The tree has already been...
ksro.com
19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville
The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
Comments / 0