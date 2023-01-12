ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Search continues for woman who jumped into Confluence

Law enforcement authorities were still searching Monday for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge three days earlier. Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
AUBURN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect on the loose after Saturday morning stabbing in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning in Chico. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 500 block of Pomona Avenue around 1:45 a.m. They found one person with...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from nonprofit in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - All Hands and Hearts nonprofit organization tells Action News Now someone broke into its Paradise garage and stole $40,000 worth of equipment Jan. 4. “We’re using this area to store all of our chainsaws and lots of tools for the home rebuilding as well," said All Hands and Hearts Program Development Manager Andre St. Martin.
PARADISE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing 79-year-old Nevada County woman found dead

NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office has announced that a missing 79-year-old woman has been found dead.The Sheriff's Office says that Phyllis Brodie, who was last seen on Jan. 13, was found dead just after 2 p.m. on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City.An official cause of death is pending a coroner's investigation, but the sheriff's office says that no suspicious circumstances were observed.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two men arrested by Chico Police following fight on Broadway Street

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police took two men into custody following a fight in downtown Chico Friday morning. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a fight between two men in the 400 block of Broadway Street, across from the Chico City Plaza. Authorities say that it was also reported to Chico Police that one of the two men had a knife.
CHICO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada County couple arrested for child endangerment

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The parents of a Nevada County toddler are under arrest on felony child endangerment charges. On Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators received a suspected child abuse report and responded to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Bar Road. The Sheriff’s Office was...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland Police investigating deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash

ORLAND, Calif. - A Chico man is dead following a deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Orland Thursday night. At approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer with the Orland Police Department observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street through the intersection of 6th Street perform a wheelie and continue eastbound.
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff woman had to evacuate after her home flooded

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Arbor Lane and Callahan Road in Red Bluff flooded with about a foot of water. Action News Now spoke with one homeowner, Tricia Ring, who said the same water started filling her house. "I looked out, and there’s a sheet of...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Body found in Concow on Thursday confirmed to be missing Oroville man

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 12, 5 PM: Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed the body retrieved from the ditch was confirmed to be missing Oroville man, 34-year-old Kyle Peterson. Deputies with the BCSO and highway patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle into...
OROVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Two Deceased at a Home at The Sea Ranch Identified

The two men found dead inside a home in The Sea Ranch on Wednesday have been identified. They were 61-year-old Phil Mabray from Biggs in Butte County, and 74-year-old Gene Beauchamp from Colusa. Authorities found a generator sitting inside the house. It was switched on but had an empty fuel tank. Investigators don’t have an official cause of death, but believe they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. There were no signs of foul play or trauma. It’s unclear when the men died.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow

California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow. A man who was reported missing in Butte County was found dead inside a vehicle...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland felon sentenced to 3 years for having ammunition

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A Glenn County man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition and violating his supervised release conditions, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Erick Perez, 35 of Orland, pled guilty in 2019 to being a felon in possession...
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver dies after collision on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday

GRIDLEY, Calif. - A driver of a Ford pickup truck died after colliding with a power pole in Gridley on Wednesday, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police, CAL FIRE and Enloe medics responded to Highway 99 just south of West Liberty Road and found a Ford Ranger collided with a power pole.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Traffic blocked on Highway 99 near Cohasset Road in Chico Saturday

CHICO, Calif. 11:22 A.M. UPDATE - A pine tree uprooted and fell across Highway 99 southbound in Chico on Saturday. Both lanes were closed, but the southbound lane has since been reopened. No cars were hit, and no one was hurt by the downed tree. The tree has already been...
CHICO, CA
ksro.com

19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville

The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
UKIAH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy