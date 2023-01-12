Read full article on original website
KWTX
City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
KWTX
Killeen Service Platoon invites community to help restore park in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Harker Heights, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Service Platoon is partnering with the city of Harker Heights to restore parts of Carl Levin Park, hoping to bring the community together in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of community service. “It’s all about community, and that was...
fox44news.com
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
Firefighters Say They’ve Contained the Massive Grass Fire in Killeen, Texas
If you’re in Killeen, Texas and you think you smell smoke, or if you're seeing it on the horizon from out of town, the bad news is you're right - there was a massive grass fire. The good news it that firefighters say they've got it contained. Killeen Firefighters...
KWTX
Parents disagree about allegations against Hamilton ISD basketball coach
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Some people thought the Hamilton ISD school board would discuss girls’ basketball coach Patrick Blount’s allegations, but it didn’t happen at the Monday night meeting. Some parents accused Blount of making inappropriate comments towards players, like mentioning their bras or belittling them. Millie...
Texas woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 crash
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that left another woman dead. Judy Elaine Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning after being arrested by Bell County deputies on a warrant obtained by the Department of Public […]
KWTX
Baylor plays lights out against Oklahoma State
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 74-58 on Saturday. With eleven minutes left in the second half, the power went out with the Ferrell Center. After a 22-minute delay the game resumed. TV commentators had to broadcast the rest of the game via cell phone, but it did...
KWTX
West mayor, new police chief dispel malicious social media rumors and misinformation
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - As West residents prepare to mark the anniversary of the April 2013 explosion that decimated the city and celebrate the construction of a new police department building, rumors generated by social media have engulfed the new police chief’s first two months in office. While the...
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to multiple vehicle crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash with at least one person trapped inside a car. The crash happened at S. 28th St. and Franklin Ave. This is a developing story.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Girl Scouts announces new cookie flavor
TEMPLE, Texas — There's a new cookie for you to stock up on this upcoming cookie season. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced that it'll be debuting a brand new cookie flavor this February: the new Raspberry Rally. It's described to be the "sister" cookie of...
KWTX
Here Everything is Better! H-E-B named most trusted store in recent study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B has been named the most trusted, according to a recent study BrandSpark International. The company surveyed 10,082 Americans to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most in their study released Jan.4. “Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally...
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco
39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location
TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
KWTX
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period on Dec. 30, 2022, is now out of the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to the face prior to his arrest in the Benchley area. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44,...
KWTX
Temple police make arrest in aggravated assault
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault. Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual that driving too fast through a neighborhood. No injuries have been reported and police do have a...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple road rage incident turned shooting, suspect in custody
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are investigating a Saturday road rage incident. Around 4:50 p.m., officers received a call from the 400 block of Parkfield Lane, according to Temple PD. Witnesses reported that a suspect shot at an individual due to the person driving at a high speed through the neighborhood.
