ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One dead in Copperas Cove train accident

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Parents disagree about allegations against Hamilton ISD basketball coach

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Some people thought the Hamilton ISD school board would discuss girls’ basketball coach Patrick Blount’s allegations, but it didn’t happen at the Monday night meeting. Some parents accused Blount of making inappropriate comments towards players, like mentioning their bras or belittling them. Millie...
HAMILTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 crash

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that left another woman dead. Judy Elaine Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning after being arrested by Bell County deputies on a warrant obtained by the Department of Public […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Baylor plays lights out against Oklahoma State

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 74-58 on Saturday. With eleven minutes left in the second half, the power went out with the Ferrell Center. After a 22-minute delay the game resumed. TV commentators had to broadcast the rest of the game via cell phone, but it did...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Girl Scouts announces new cookie flavor

TEMPLE, Texas — There's a new cookie for you to stock up on this upcoming cookie season. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced that it'll be debuting a brand new cookie flavor this February: the new Raspberry Rally. It's described to be the "sister" cookie of...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Here Everything is Better! H-E-B named most trusted store in recent study

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B has been named the most trusted, according to a recent study BrandSpark International. The company surveyed 10,082 Americans to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most in their study released Jan.4. “Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location

TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple police make arrest in aggravated assault

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault. Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual that driving too fast through a neighborhood. No injuries have been reported and police do have a...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple road rage incident turned shooting, suspect in custody

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are investigating a Saturday road rage incident. Around 4:50 p.m., officers received a call from the 400 block of Parkfield Lane, according to Temple PD. Witnesses reported that a suspect shot at an individual due to the person driving at a high speed through the neighborhood.
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy