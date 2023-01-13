ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordstrom Is Low-Key Slashing Prices on Sunday Riley, NuFace & Kiehl’s Up to 50% Off

By Taylor Lane
 4 days ago
Now that we’re done celebrating the new year, it’s time to focus in on your goals and tasks for 2023. We hope taking care of your skin is top of the list, and if it is, you’re in luck because Nordstrom is slashing prices on the best skincare brands like Sunday Riley , NuFace , and Kiehl’s. The markdowns are part of Nordstrom ’s Mindful Beauty Event , which you’re going to want to shop ASAP.

The Mindful Beauty Event takes place from January 12 until January 15. Each day there are daily deals where you can save up to 50% off on the best beauty items. From mindful beauty picks to wellness supplements, now is the time to stock up on your favorites. While you can explore the beauty sale for hours, we recommend shopping deals from Sunday Riley , NuFace, and Kiehl’s. You can add hydrating winter skincare for half the price. Ahead, see what we’re adding to our carts.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum

Sunday Riley’s formulas are sought after because of the results they give. We can rattle off tons of best-selling skincare products from the brand, but we’ll save you some time: Make sure you have this lactic acid treatment on hand. The Good Genes All-in-One Serum is an exfoliating treatment that clarifies skin, reduces dullness, and improves the skin’s radiance.

Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment $63.75 Buy now

NuFace Firming + Brightening Silk Crème

NuFace is known for its face toning and massaging devices, but its skincare offerings should be on your radar too. Our pick? This Firming + Brightening Silk Crème that’s just in time to defend against winter skin. The créme is formulated with “IonPlex along with other powerful actives to help instantly firm, brighten and hydrate thirsty skin, lock in hydration for up to 48 hours,” the brand says. It also works best with NuFace’s microcurrent device , which, paired together, makes skin plump, supple, and hydrated.

Firming + Brightening Silk Crème $51.75 Buy now

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Face Mask

Shoppers with mature skin love Kiehl’s . The brand has gentle (yet effective) formulas that leave skin moisturized and nourished.

“I have used Kiehl’s for 35 years, and as soon as I saw this new squalane-intensive facial product, I purchased it immediately and started to use it daily,” one said. “My skin is noticeably plumper, and it is more comfortable; I think it is improving the small broken blood vessels on my cheeks too.” Right now, you can snag the Overnight Rehydrating Mask for 33% off.

Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Face Mask $30.00 Buy now
