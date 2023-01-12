ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Vergara Posts Throwback Video of 'Modern Family' Cast Imitating Her Accent: 'No Respect'

By Nicole Wert
 4 days ago

The cast really nailed these impersonations.

Sofia Vergara is reminiscing over the days on the Modern Family production set.

The 50-year-old actress shared a throwback video of her and the cast of the hit sitcom as they spent time together in between takes. As evidenced in the video, most of their downtime was taken up by impersonating Vergara and her Colombian accent.

The video started with Vergara chatting and cracking jokes with Sarah Hyland , 32, as Hyland reenacted Vergara's pronunciation of English phrases. As Vergara goes to put on her jacket, she accidentally grabs onto the wire of Hyland's mic that was attached to the back of her shirt. "What are you doing? You broke it!" Hyland quipped in Vergara's accent.

The video cuts to Vergara hanging out backstage with the actress who played the younger version of Mitchell Pritchett (played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson ) and Cameron Tucker's ( Eric Stonestreet ) adopted daughter, Lily. Viewers then hear someone behind the camera joke that the little girl would grow up speaking like Vergara now that she's spent so much time with her. Vergara replied, "She's gonna get made fun of in school–are you proud of yourself?"

The last clip showed Ferguson sitting at a table with Vergara while reenacting another one of her mannerisms.

"No respect 😂 #tbt," she captioned the video, which was all in good fun.

Ferguson took to the comments, writing, "This makes me miss you."

"Modern Family is the best show of all time," another fan gushed.

"Swear modern family was before its time lmao I wish they bring it back," another fan wept.

Modern Family ran for 11 years until the series finale aired on April 8, 2020.

