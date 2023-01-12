You can contact the government by dialing 800-621-FEMA (3362) or downloading the FEMA App. For further information, media representatives should phone the FEMA News Desk at (202) 646-3272 or email FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS. Any person utilizing a relay service, like video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, can provide FEMA with the corresponding number. “Die Regierung ist zuständig”. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has granted a disaster declaration to the state of California, with an announcement originating from The White House.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO