Digital Trends
The cast of There’s Something Wrong with the Children on what makes a good horror movie
For movie titles, There’s Something Wrong with the Children is literal and self-explanatory. Something is wrong with the children, but what? Why are the kids acting so strange? What starts as a weekend trip between friends eventually turns into a nightmare thanks to the children in the latest horror movie from Blumhouse.
Digital Trends
The Last of Us review: HBO breaks Hollywood’s video game curse
The Last of Us is the most faithful video game adaptation that has ever been produced. The new HBO series, which comes from Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin and Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann, not only sticks close to the story told in its 2013 source material, but it often replicates entire scenes from that game. This fact won’t occur to any viewers who aren’t familiar with Naughty Dog’s original Last of Us games. For those who are familiar with the property, though, watching the HBO series’ 9-episode first season may be an unexpectedly odd experience.
Digital Trends
Drone crash on Netflix set causes ‘serious disfigurement’ to actor’s face
A high-profile Taiwanese actor was badly injured during a Netflix shoot recently when a camera drone collided with his face. Kai Ko suffered what his manager described as “serious disfigurement,” with his injuries requiring as many as 30 stitches close to his cheekbone, Variety reported. The accident occurred...
