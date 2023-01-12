ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

Schedule of Events

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2023

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14, 2023

  • Black Chamber Business Mixer/Prayer Breakfast , 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
  • Location: Emerald Beach Hotel, Kokomo's Ballroom, 1102 South Shoreline Boulevard
  • 53rd Annual MLK NAACP Freedom Fund Gala , 6:00 p.m.
  • Location: Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center, 402 Harbor Drive

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023

  • Interfaith Prayer Service , 6:00 p.m.
  • Location: Brooks Worship Center, 2101 North Port Avenue
  • Various faith leaders from across the Coastal Bend are scheduled to participate.

MONDAY, JANUARY 16, 2023

  • YWCA Corpus Christi Racial Justice Forum , 10:00 a.m.
  • Location: Corpus Christi City Hall, 6th Floor Bay-View Room,1201 Leopard Street
  • MLK Commencement Program , 11:30 a.m.
  • Location: Corpus Christi City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street (Staples Street Side)
  • 37 th Annual MLK Commemorative March , 12:00 p.m.
  • Location: March will begin at Corpus Christi City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street (Staples Street Side) and proceed to the Church of the Good Shepard, 700 South Upper Broadway
  • Map: Click here to view March Route .

Additional information, including registration links, can be found by visiting the Corpus Christi Alumnae Chapter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CorpusChristiAlumnaeDST .

