Martin Luther King Jr. Day events
Schedule of Events
THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2023
- CCAC Virtual Justice Forum , 6:00 p.m.
- Webinar: Click here to join the Zoom Meeting .
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14, 2023
- Black Chamber Business Mixer/Prayer Breakfast , 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Emerald Beach Hotel, Kokomo's Ballroom, 1102 South Shoreline Boulevard
- 53rd Annual MLK NAACP Freedom Fund Gala , 6:00 p.m.
- Location: Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center, 402 Harbor Drive
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023
- Interfaith Prayer Service , 6:00 p.m.
- Location: Brooks Worship Center, 2101 North Port Avenue
- Various faith leaders from across the Coastal Bend are scheduled to participate.
MONDAY, JANUARY 16, 2023
- YWCA Corpus Christi Racial Justice Forum , 10:00 a.m.
- Location: Corpus Christi City Hall, 6th Floor Bay-View Room,1201 Leopard Street
- MLK Commencement Program , 11:30 a.m.
- Location: Corpus Christi City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street (Staples Street Side)
- 37 th Annual MLK Commemorative March , 12:00 p.m.
- Location: March will begin at Corpus Christi City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street (Staples Street Side) and proceed to the Church of the Good Shepard, 700 South Upper Broadway
- Map: Click here to view March Route .
Additional information, including registration links, can be found by visiting the Corpus Christi Alumnae Chapter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CorpusChristiAlumnaeDST .
