Houghton Lake, MI

WOOD

Chance Shower Today, Mix on Thursday

The map above from the Weather Prediction Center is for Thursday into Thursday night. It’s the probability of exceeding .25″ liquid equivalent of snow/sleet. That would be about 3″ of snow. You can see the probability of snow increases as you go north. It’s 10-30% north of a line from Allegan to Lansing, 30-50% from Ludington to Big Rapids to the north and 50-70% up toward Cadillac and Traverse City. The chance of 3″ of snow is less as you go south, where more of the precipitation will fall as rain.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Events in northern Michigan held in honor of MLK

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- People in northern Michigan are helping to spread MLK's dream and end racism. The nonprofit Northern Michigan E3 remembered the civil rights leader with a freedom walk and education fundraiser. The walk started at Thirlby Field and ended at the Right Brain Brewery. "That's what we want...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Free books and STEM kits available at libraries on MLK day

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Families across northern Michigan can pick up free books and STEM kits at local libraries on Monday. United Way of Northwest Michigan is working in collaboration with Great Start to Quality Northwest Resource Center's Literacy Hub Region #2 and Newton's road, in honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day by providing tote bags filled with free books and STEM kits to 48 libraries.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City museum showcases work by BIPOC artists on MLK Day

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Here in Traverse City, some nonprofit organizations offered free programming in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College offered free admission to its galleries on Monday. Another story: NMC to host events for Martin Luther King...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Harvey Rhys Kaskinen – Jan. 10, 2023

Harvey Rhys Kaskinen was born January 10, 2023 at 6:20 a.m. at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich. He weighed 7 lbs 3 oz. Parents are Annie and Josh Kaskinen. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Lisa Kaskinen of Beulah, Mich. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kelly Saeger of Los Alamos, NM.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wcmu.org

Deadline Saturday for public input on Alpena Special Use Airspace

The public comment period for the Alpena Special Use Airspace ends Saturday evening. Residents all across the sunrise side from Huron to Crawford Counties have raised concerns over the Michigan Air National Guard’s proposal. The special air space would extend across nearly the entire northeast coast Michigan, stretching as...
ALPENA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

One person dies and another is injured in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One person died and another was injured in a crash in Chase Township on Saturday. Deputies responded to a crash at 4:04 p.m. at the intersection of US-10 and Depot Street, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Two patients were airlifted to...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Zack Love

A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth

A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
GAYLORD, MI
gandernewsroom.com

9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum

Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

Mio man arrested for CSC after third victim comes forward

OSCODA COUNTY – In August 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted by the medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate an alleged sexual assault. The suspect was identified as 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser from Mio. Walser was arraigned in Oscoda County last year for several counts of criminal sexual and home invasion regarding this case. A second victim came forward and another investigation was launched. The report was turned over to the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office.
MIO, MI

