47-year-old woman missing in Naples
Collier County Sheriff's office is looking for Dominique Brogan. CCSO officials say she was last seen on Monday Morning in the East Naples area
Death investigation on Tower Road in Naples
A death investigation began unfolding in Naples on Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is in the 300 block of Tower Road. The call came into CCSO just before 3 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
Three year old missing persons case in North Fort Myers
Sunday marks three years since Porter Albert disappeared from a parking lot in North Fort Myers. But, detectives believe they know who is responsible for Albert’s vanishing. A woman named Tiffany Contestable was discovered driving Albert’s car the same day he disappeared. Contestable and her mother were homeless...
Authorities search for owner of abandoned dog in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of an abandoned dog that was found in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a white female pitbull terrier mix found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community on January 2. She was found in her kennel with a blanket and food/water bowls.
FWC investigation, Operation Viper, reveals deadly snakes kept in Cape Coral
Venomous snakes getting trafficked on the Florida black market involving one man from Cape Coral. FWC began conducting an undercover investigation in 2020 called “Operation Viper.” The investigation revealed 24 distinct species from seven different regions of the world, totaling 200 snakes. Paul Edward, 48, from Cape Coral,...
Man dead after dirt bike crash in Lee County canal
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man died Sunday after crashing his dirt bike into a Lee County canal. The man was driving north on a dirt path in the area of Loraine Avenue South and 17th Street SW, drove off the south side embankment, launched over a water canal, and smashed into the north side embankment.
Dive team finds sunken sailboat that missing man was last seen on
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed today they have located the sailboat that a missing Fort Myers Beach man was last seen on.
Fort Myers authorities trying to identify person behind Pizza Hut theft
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are trying to identify a man who removed cash from a Pizza Hut. The incident took place at the Pizza Hut located at 11591 Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers during New Years Eve. The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark Bermudas, a black hat and red shoes.
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Fort Myers 13-year-old who disappeared in December
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl out of Fort Myers who authorities said has been missing since Dec. 21, 2022. Edilsy Roca, is described as a white-Hispanic who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and had brown hair with blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of the 4000th block of Ford Street in Fort Myers, Florida, wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts, and slide sandals.
Remains discovered on boat recovered from Matanzas Pass
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Detectives found human remains on a boat they pulled from the Matanzas Pass behind Fort Myers Beach on Friday. The boat is named “Good Girl,” and belongs to the final person reported missing to authorities from Hurricane Ian: James “Denny” Hurst.”
Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on Sunday
A deadly crash on 15th Street SW off Joan Avenue South in Lehigh Acres has drawn a large law enforcement presence early Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person died from the crash involving a dirt bike and the canal. There is no roadblock in the area for...
Fires break out in Lee County
Matlacha and Pine Island Fire and Control were dispatched to an outside fire in St. James City. The crews were able to quickly contain the fire and protect surrounding areas and structures.
Vehicle combusts on I-75 in Bonita Springs
A vehicle combusts on I-75 in Bonita Springs Monday evening, bringing traffic to a standstill. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one pickup truck was involved, and nobody was injured because the driver and passenger, both males, ran from the scene on foot. FHP said the pickup truck was on the...
Hurricane Ian causes rat infestations to worsen in Cape Coral homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents have seen more rats than ever before finding their way into their homes. “I just keep my doors closed more than I usually do, and I look out for them,” Cape Coral resident Benjamin Bouchard said. Just like many other Cape...
Body found in Florida mangroves identified as Hurricane Ian victim
A body found deep in the mangroves of Fort Myers Beach has been identified as a Hurricane Ian victim more than four months after the devastating storm-battered Florida.
82-year-old Hurricane Ian victim found dead in Fort Myers Beach more than 3 months after storm
The body of an 82-year-old Florida woman who went missing in September during Hurricane Ian was recovered Tuesday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said. A contract debris removal company cleaning an area near Fort Myers Beach found the remains of Ilonka Knes "deep within the mangroves," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference Thursday.
Missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers
A young 13-year-old girl named Edilsy Roca has been missing since Dec. 21, 2022. According to FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse, Roca was last seen around the 4000 block of Ford Street in Fort Myers wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts, and slide sandals. Roca is 4′ 11″ tall...
Driver and passenger both flee on foot from car fire on I-75 in Bonita Springs
Developing - Driver and passenger have both fled on foot from a pickup truck fire on I-75 in Bonita Springs
Human remains found in Ft. Myers Beach mangroves are Hurricane Ian victim, sheriff says
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office said the remains of a victim from Hurricane Ian have been found in mangroves in Fort Myers Beach. A debris removal company initially located the remains Tuesday. Those remains were later determined to be one of the two remaining people considered missing from Hurricane Ian, Ilonka Knes.
Human remains found on Fort Myers Beach aren’t from the man missing since Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The human remains that were found in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach aren’t those of a man that’s been missing since Hurricane Ian hit the island more than 100 days ago. James ‘Denny’ Hurst rode out the storm on his sailboat...
