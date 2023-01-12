ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation on Tower Road in Naples

A death investigation began unfolding in Naples on Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is in the 300 block of Tower Road. The call came into CCSO just before 3 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Three year old missing persons case in North Fort Myers

Sunday marks three years since Porter Albert disappeared from a parking lot in North Fort Myers. But, detectives believe they know who is responsible for Albert’s vanishing. A woman named Tiffany Contestable was discovered driving Albert’s car the same day he disappeared. Contestable and her mother were homeless...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for owner of abandoned dog in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of an abandoned dog that was found in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a white female pitbull terrier mix found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community on January 2. She was found in her kennel with a blanket and food/water bowls.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FWC investigation, Operation Viper, reveals deadly snakes kept in Cape Coral

Venomous snakes getting trafficked on the Florida black market involving one man from Cape Coral. FWC began conducting an undercover investigation in 2020 called “Operation Viper.” The investigation revealed 24 distinct species from seven different regions of the world, totaling 200 snakes. Paul Edward, 48, from Cape Coral,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man dead after dirt bike crash in Lee County canal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man died Sunday after crashing his dirt bike into a Lee County canal. The man was driving north on a dirt path in the area of Loraine Avenue South and 17th Street SW, drove off the south side embankment, launched over a water canal, and smashed into the north side embankment.
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Fort Myers 13-year-old who disappeared in December

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl out of Fort Myers who authorities said has been missing since Dec. 21, 2022. Edilsy Roca, is described as a white-Hispanic who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and had brown hair with blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of the 4000th block of Ford Street in Fort Myers, Florida, wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts, and slide sandals.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on Sunday

A deadly crash on 15th Street SW off Joan Avenue South in Lehigh Acres has drawn a large law enforcement presence early Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person died from the crash involving a dirt bike and the canal. There is no roadblock in the area for...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Fires break out in Lee County

Matlacha and Pine Island Fire and Control were dispatched to an outside fire in St. James City. The crews were able to quickly contain the fire and protect surrounding areas and structures.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vehicle combusts on I-75 in Bonita Springs

A vehicle combusts on I-75 in Bonita Springs Monday evening, bringing traffic to a standstill. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one pickup truck was involved, and nobody was injured because the driver and passenger, both males, ran from the scene on foot. FHP said the pickup truck was on the...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

