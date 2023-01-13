Read full article on original website
St. Anthony Catholic Church holds MLK ceremony in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Events across the nation honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Missoula, people gathered at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Monday night. Empower Montana engaged the community in a dialogue about race and justice. Events featured the annual youth art and...
UM to host winter week for returning students
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana will start off the new semester with a lineup of winter events to welcome students back to campus. Events start this Tuesday and include ice skating, a bonfire and much more. UM released the following information:. University of Montana students and community...
Missoula to host Downtown Dine Local Week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Downtown Missoula will host Downtown Dine Local Week from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 to promote local restaurants. Customers can dine in, take out and order delivery from Missoula's local eats and enter for a chance to win prizes. More information can be found here.
MLK Day celebration planned in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Missoula will host a celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday. A community celebration will honor King’s life and legacy, including a discussion on race and justice. The event starts at 6 p.m. with a community social afterwards.
Boys and Girls Club of Missoula Co. opens nominations to win trip to Disneyland
MISSOULA, Mont. — The owners of Garden City Janitorial have teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County to give away a trip to Disneyland. Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County is accepting submissions from the community between Jan. 13 through Feb. 12 to nominate a deserving family of two: one adult and one child.
UM alum wins prestigious journalism award
MISSOULA, Mont. — A recent University of Montana graduate placed second in the Feature Writing Competition of the 2022-23 Hearst Journalism Awards Program. Clarise Larson, now working for the Juneau Empire newspaper in Alaska, had a story she wrote for the Native News Honors Project while studying at the School of Journalism submitted. Her story was "one of 150 entries from 82 schools nationwide," according to the press release.
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close 1 Montana store, other locations remain open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing a number of stores nationwide, including one in Montana. Stores in Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman are safe for now, but the Great Falls location is on the list of closures. The company released an updated list of stores that have...
Montana's U.S. Senate Youth Program Scholarship awardees announced
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced two Montana high school students who will represent Montana as delegates in the United States Senate Youth Program. Lily Bre Miller, a senior at Hellgate High School in Missoula, and Alec James Wells, a junior at C.M. Russell High School...
Special Olympics Montana to host polar plunge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Special Olympics Montana will host a polar plunge in Polson this month. The plunge takes place at Riverside Park on Jan. 28. Those interested can register here.
Florence veterinarian shares story to spread awareness on deadly dog disease
MISSOULA, MT — Dr. Maddie Hayward, a veterinarian in Florence, had to make the difficult decisions to euthanize her 2-year-old dog, Aspen, who tested positive for brucella canis, a terminal disease. Over the last 10 years, Hayward says she’s had to euthanize many pets -- all for the good...
Gianforte announces $3 million to manage, improve forest health
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte announced an investment of $3 million to manage and improve forest health in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation will give 11 projects between $60,000 and $500,000. Each project is expected to treat...
UM President's Lecture Series to honor MLK legacy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's annual President's Lecture Series will launch with a visit from acclaimed writer and professor, Dr. Lerone A. Martin, who will give a lecture that will serve as the university's Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. The lecture, "Becoming King: How a Wavering...
Flathead Electric Co-op accepting scholarship applications
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Co-op announced it will be providing more than $117,000 in scholarships to local students this year. The Co-op is now accepting scholarship applications, with the March 15, 2023, as the deadline. Graduating high school seniors and current undergraduates can apply and can learn...
MCPS seeks volunteers for high school speech and debate tournament
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools are seeking a large number of volunteers for the Speech and Debate tournament this February. Big Sky, Hellgate and Sentinel high schools will host the Speech and Debate National Qualifying Tournament with rounds taking place on Feb. 10-11. MCPS released the following...
Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
Several new businesses opening in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula seems to be a place where businesses want to be. The Downtown Missoula Alliance recently announced that 32 new businesses opened their doors in 2022, this was the second highest year of new businesses since the downtown master plan was created in 2008/2009. But what...
UM campus search finds nothing suspicious after bomb threat
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from the University of Montana say a campus-wide search is complete following a bomb threat Monday morning. No suspicious devices were found on campus. Authorities say they will continue to monitor buildings and patrol the campus. They urge anyone on campus to be aware of...
Motivate Your Monday: New Year's Resolution accountability
MISSOULA, Mont. — So, by now the majority of us have set our new year's resolutions, we've been fighting crowds at the gym, the outer isles of the grocery stores seem busier... you know the patterns. But another pattern that typically starts towards mid-late January is that our new...
Flint Creek remains a co-op after MHSA decision
Flint Creek, comprised of Drummond and Philipsburg athletes, remains a co-op between the two after the Montana High School Association voted on the matter. Headed into the Saturday meeting, there was a decision to be made whether or not to dissolve or renew the program. In a unanimous 7-0 decision,...
Griz basketball team sports special Griz logo
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana Griz basketball players will be sporting a very special logo on their uniforms. Graphic designer Benji Headswift was selected to create a Native American logo for the University of Montana's participation in Nike’s N7 program. A national initiative that encourages indigenous youth to join in sports and recreational activities. Headswift wanted to create something authentic to his heritage.
