MISSOULA, Mont. — A recent University of Montana graduate placed second in the Feature Writing Competition of the 2022-23 Hearst Journalism Awards Program. Clarise Larson, now working for the Juneau Empire newspaper in Alaska, had a story she wrote for the Native News Honors Project while studying at the School of Journalism submitted. Her story was "one of 150 entries from 82 schools nationwide," according to the press release.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO