MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder

With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
Red Sox Reportedly Add Veteran Catcher On Minor-League Deal

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added some depth to their catching ranks. The Red Sox on Monday agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The contract comes with a $2 million salary if Alfaro makes the 26-man roster, and has opt-outs on both June 1 and July, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, who confirmed the report.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Announces Retirement From Baseball

Travis Shaw’s baseball journey has come to an end, as the former Boston Red Sox fan favorite announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday. Shaw, who played in 245 games with the Red Sox across two stints, played his final game on April 28, 2022, before being designated for assignment by Boston the next day. He spent the remainder of that season as a free agent.
Padres Ink Top International Prospect Ethan Salas

Not many MLB franchises can hit it out of the park in January, but that’s exactly what the San Diego Padres accomplished with their most recent signing. The team announced they had inked top-ranked international prospect Ethan Salas via their official Twitter account. Salas is a 16-year-old Venezuelan catcher...
Ex-Celtic Kendrick Perkins Needles Tom Brady After Bucs’ Loss To Cowboys

The Cowboys throttled the Buccaneers on Monday night, and Kendrick Perkins wasn’t the least bit surprised. Dallas cruised to a 31-14 win over Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium in the teams’ NFC wild-card matchup. It was a somewhat fitting end of the season for the Bucs, who once again were forced to put all of their eggs in Tom Brady’s basket and hope the future Hall of Fame quarterback could lead them to victory.
