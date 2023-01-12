The Cowboys throttled the Buccaneers on Monday night, and Kendrick Perkins wasn’t the least bit surprised. Dallas cruised to a 31-14 win over Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium in the teams’ NFC wild-card matchup. It was a somewhat fitting end of the season for the Bucs, who once again were forced to put all of their eggs in Tom Brady’s basket and hope the future Hall of Fame quarterback could lead them to victory.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO