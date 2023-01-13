ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Museum announces discovery of newly unearthed fossils

By Alina Lee
 4 days ago

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center announced the discovery of two large newly unearthed fossils Thursday afternoon on Jan. 12.

A tibia and fibula of a longneck sauropod dinosaur were first stumbled upon by an individual who reported the discovery to the BLM-Royal Gorge Field Office (BLM), according to the City of Cañon City.

“The Royal Gorge Region has long been famous for the discovery of a wide variety of prehistoric fossil remains,” said the City.

An excavation team was sent out to extract the fossils in coordination with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS), BLM and the Museum & History Center. The two recently unearthed fossils will give the museum an opportunity to offer an up-close look at how dinosaur fossils are prepared and preserved, stated the City.

The Museum & History Center will present the fossils to the public starting with a grand fossil reveal on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Volunteers with the Western Interior Paleontological Society (WIPS) along with museum paleo-volunteers will be preparing and preserving the excavated fossils in the museum’s Program Room every Friday and Saturday over the next several weeks starting on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

The museum is inviting the public to come and witness trained volunteers opening the casts to begin the preparation process. Fossil fans of all ages are welcome to visit the museum to observe trained volunteers in action prepping the fossils and learn what all of us can do to protect and preserve the community’s paleontology resources.

