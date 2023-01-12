ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WMTW

Tractor-trailer crash in Buxton causes fuel spill, road closure

BUXTON, Maine — A crash in Buxton on Sunday caused a fuel spill, major traffic disruptions and an hours-long cleanup effort. Officials from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection say a commercial truck crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer along Route 112 near the Saco line. The...
BUXTON, ME
WGME

Winter storm leads to dangerous driving conditions in Maine

WEST GARDINER (WGME) – The roads were slick as a wintry mix moved through Maine Monday. As a CBS13 crew headed up from Portland to West Gardiner Monday afternoon, they counted three different cars that appeared to have slid off the highway. One was near exit 49 on I-295.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Driver crashes into Guinness delivery truck on Maine Turnpike

A driver crashed into a Guinness delivery truck on the Maine Turnpike on Friday, resulting in minor injuries. The crash happened at approximately 2:08 pm around mile marker 42 in Scarborough, according to Shannon Moss from the Maine Department of Public Safety. The Augusta Regional Communication Center had multiple reports...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?

Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
ARUNDEL, ME
Q97.9

This Little Portland, Maine, Coffee Shop to Close for Good After 5+ Years

At the bottom of Munjoy Hill in Portland is a tiny little coffee shop that has been open since 2017. Little Woodfords sadly will be serving their last cups on January 21. Little Woodfords is owned by Andrew Zarro, who is also a Portland City Council member who was targeted with threats by anti-maskers back in January of 2022 for sponsoring a temporary mask mandate in Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic. He persevered and held his ground, but a year later made the decision to close Little Woodfords, though it doesn't appear to be related to those previous threats.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to train vs. car crash in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Police responded to Allen Avenue in Portland after a car was struck by an Amtrack train Thursday night. Officers were called to the area of Bruno's Restaurant around 6 p.m. after a car bypassed the closed gates and flashing lights, according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
police1.com

Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings

LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Portland man arrested after throwing saw blades at Police

BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - Three Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured after a Portland man attacked them with saw blades. The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home on West Bethel Road at 8:45 p.m. Thursday for a reported “unwanted, out-of-control subject” identified as 29-year-old Chance Bellanceau.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree

MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WGME

Big Apple robbed in Augusta

The Augusta Police department are investigating a robbery that occurred early this morning at a Big Apple store on Stone Street. According to the caller, an unidentified male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. There were no injuries reported as a result of this robbery.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Bethel woman arrested after standoff with police

A Bethel woman is now behind bars tonight after causing a four hour standoff with police. The Oxford County Sheriff's office says they responded to 7 Acres Road in Bethel for a domestic violence complaint shortly before 10:30 this morning. Police say 41-year-old Lydia Mills, who they believed was armed...
BETHEL, ME
WMTW

Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York

YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
YORK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Berwick police respond to shooting

BERWICK, Maine — Berwick police responded to a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Berwick Police Department stated the shooting took place on Katabel Lane. Officers were called there at 7:48 a.m. In addition to Berwick police, Maine State Police and the Office of...
BERWICK, ME
WMTW

Shooting death investigation underway in Berwick

BERWICK, Maine — State police say they are investigating a death in Berwick. The investigation focuses on a home at the end of Katabel Lane, off of Knox Lane. That's where Captain Jerry Locke says officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:48 a.m. The case is...
BERWICK, ME

