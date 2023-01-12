Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Related
WMTW
Tractor-trailer crash in Buxton causes fuel spill, road closure
BUXTON, Maine — A crash in Buxton on Sunday caused a fuel spill, major traffic disruptions and an hours-long cleanup effort. Officials from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection say a commercial truck crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer along Route 112 near the Saco line. The...
WGME
Winter storm leads to dangerous driving conditions in Maine
WEST GARDINER (WGME) – The roads were slick as a wintry mix moved through Maine Monday. As a CBS13 crew headed up from Portland to West Gardiner Monday afternoon, they counted three different cars that appeared to have slid off the highway. One was near exit 49 on I-295.
WGME
Driver crashes into Guinness delivery truck on Maine Turnpike
A driver crashed into a Guinness delivery truck on the Maine Turnpike on Friday, resulting in minor injuries. The crash happened at approximately 2:08 pm around mile marker 42 in Scarborough, according to Shannon Moss from the Maine Department of Public Safety. The Augusta Regional Communication Center had multiple reports...
Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?
Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
This Little Portland, Maine, Coffee Shop to Close for Good After 5+ Years
At the bottom of Munjoy Hill in Portland is a tiny little coffee shop that has been open since 2017. Little Woodfords sadly will be serving their last cups on January 21. Little Woodfords is owned by Andrew Zarro, who is also a Portland City Council member who was targeted with threats by anti-maskers back in January of 2022 for sponsoring a temporary mask mandate in Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic. He persevered and held his ground, but a year later made the decision to close Little Woodfords, though it doesn't appear to be related to those previous threats.
WPFO
Gorham homeowner credits quick response from crews for putting out house fire
GORHAM (WGME) - A home owner in Gorham is crediting firefighters for their quick response in putting out a fire in his house. Area crews responded to the home at 9 Longfellow Road around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The homeowner, Scott Blakesley, says the fire began in the basement and fire...
Police respond to train vs. car crash in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Police responded to Allen Avenue in Portland after a car was struck by an Amtrack train Thursday night. Officers were called to the area of Bruno's Restaurant around 6 p.m. after a car bypassed the closed gates and flashing lights, according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department.
police1.com
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings
LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
wabi.tv
Portland man arrested after throwing saw blades at Police
BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - Three Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured after a Portland man attacked them with saw blades. The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home on West Bethel Road at 8:45 p.m. Thursday for a reported “unwanted, out-of-control subject” identified as 29-year-old Chance Bellanceau.
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
WPFO
Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree
MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
WGME
Big Apple robbed in Augusta
The Augusta Police department are investigating a robbery that occurred early this morning at a Big Apple store on Stone Street. According to the caller, an unidentified male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. There were no injuries reported as a result of this robbery.
WPFO
Bethel woman arrested after standoff with police
A Bethel woman is now behind bars tonight after causing a four hour standoff with police. The Oxford County Sheriff's office says they responded to 7 Acres Road in Bethel for a domestic violence complaint shortly before 10:30 this morning. Police say 41-year-old Lydia Mills, who they believed was armed...
Four men charged with drug trafficking, weapon violations in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Four men face charges following a search warrant Auburn police conducted Monday morning concerning an ongoing drug investigation, leading to their arrests. Auburn police carried out a search warrant around 2 a.m. at 14 Lake Auburn Ave., a news release from the Auburn Police Department said Monday evening.
WMTW
Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York
YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
Berwick police respond to shooting
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick police responded to a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Berwick Police Department stated the shooting took place on Katabel Lane. Officers were called there at 7:48 a.m. In addition to Berwick police, Maine State Police and the Office of...
WMTW
Shooting death investigation underway in Berwick
BERWICK, Maine — State police say they are investigating a death in Berwick. The investigation focuses on a home at the end of Katabel Lane, off of Knox Lane. That's where Captain Jerry Locke says officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:48 a.m. The case is...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Comments / 0