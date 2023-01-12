ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolstoy, SD

William Bevin Roseland | 1924 - 2023

William Bevin Roseland, 98, of Seneca, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Faulkton Area Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the United Church of Faulkton, Faulkton, with Pastor Shawn Stoll presiding. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Seneca. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
SENECA, SD
Pierre Indian Learning Center teacher among those in South Dakota receiving national certification

Fifteen South Dakota teachers and school counselors earned or renewed national certifications in 2022, demonstrating advanced knowledge and skill in their professions. Teachers achieve National Board Certification through a rigorous, performance-based, peer-reviewed assessment of a teacher’s pedagogical (teaching) skills and content knowledge. The certification process takes one to three years to complete. While licensing standards set the basic requirements to teach in a state, National Board Certified teachers demonstrate advanced teaching knowledge, skills, and practices similar to the certifications earned by experts in law and medicine.
PIERRE, SD
Onida man killed in accident last week near Alexandria, SD

A 52 year old man from Onida has been identified as the person who died last week (Jan. 11, 2023) in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates Alan Weinheimer was driving a 2001 Ford Excursion eastbound on Interstate 90 when he lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
ONIDA, SD

