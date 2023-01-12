Read full article on original website
William Bevin Roseland | 1924 - 2023
William Bevin Roseland, 98, of Seneca, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Faulkton Area Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the United Church of Faulkton, Faulkton, with Pastor Shawn Stoll presiding. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Seneca. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Flags being displayed across Missouri River Bridge between Pierre and Fort Pierre for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
The American and South Dakota State Flags are posted across the Missouri River Bridge between Pierre and Fort Pierre today (Jan. 16, 2023) in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The flags are sponsored by Don’s Sinclair. In addition, over 100 Pierre businesses will fly a flag in...
Pierre Indian Learning Center teacher among those in South Dakota receiving national certification
Fifteen South Dakota teachers and school counselors earned or renewed national certifications in 2022, demonstrating advanced knowledge and skill in their professions. Teachers achieve National Board Certification through a rigorous, performance-based, peer-reviewed assessment of a teacher’s pedagogical (teaching) skills and content knowledge. The certification process takes one to three years to complete. While licensing standards set the basic requirements to teach in a state, National Board Certified teachers demonstrate advanced teaching knowledge, skills, and practices similar to the certifications earned by experts in law and medicine.
Essential Air Service, pickleball court, Aquatic Center pool on agenda for Pierre City Commissioners this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets this evening (Jan. 17, 2023) at 5:30pm at City Hall in Pierre. Among the items on the agenda are:. Request to Bid – Aquatic Center Pool Resurfacing Project. Pierre City Commission meetings are open to the public and include time for public comments. Agenda.
Onida man killed in accident last week near Alexandria, SD
A 52 year old man from Onida has been identified as the person who died last week (Jan. 11, 2023) in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates Alan Weinheimer was driving a 2001 Ford Excursion eastbound on Interstate 90 when he lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
Street projects, infrastructure funding and water system on tap for Fort Pierre City Council tonight
The Fort Pierre City Council meets tonight (Jan. 17, 2023) at 6:30pm CT at the South Dakota Municipal League meeting room in Fort Pierre. Items on their agenda include:. Authorization to Apply for Infrastructure First funding-GOED for Capital Improvement Plan. Water System Improvements and Engineering. The Fort Pierre City Council...
