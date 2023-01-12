Fifteen South Dakota teachers and school counselors earned or renewed national certifications in 2022, demonstrating advanced knowledge and skill in their professions. Teachers achieve National Board Certification through a rigorous, performance-based, peer-reviewed assessment of a teacher’s pedagogical (teaching) skills and content knowledge. The certification process takes one to three years to complete. While licensing standards set the basic requirements to teach in a state, National Board Certified teachers demonstrate advanced teaching knowledge, skills, and practices similar to the certifications earned by experts in law and medicine.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO