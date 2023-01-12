ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Widespread power outages impacting over 800 customers in the Coastal Bend

By Myra Sanchez
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SElMS_0kCxLCub00

Several power outrages in the Coastal Bend area have left over 800 customers without power Thursday morning.

According to the AEP map, a large power outage in the Flour Bluff area impacted over 1,000 customers but has been resolved.

Nueces County ESD #2 announced on their Facebook page that a crane hit a powerline while doing construction.

"To our Padre Island neighbors, we are getting reports that a crane hit a powerline and there are widespread power outages on Padre Island; we will update a restoration time as soon as we hear word," said Nueces County ESD #2 on their social media pages.

The power outages on the Island are estimated to be restored by 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

If you need to report a power outage, you may do so online or call 866-223-8508.

Comments / 1

Related
KIII 3News

Coming clean on food truck health standards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is no stranger to food trucks. There are 213 food trucks throughout the city. But how high are the health standards of these restaurants on wheels? 3NEWS spoke with the city's health department and local restaurant owner, Anthony Perez, who also has experience running a food truck.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi family continues to rebuild from scratch after house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One family is trying to get back to the normal life they had before a house fire took that away. They hosted a fundraiser on Saturday. "They offered the location and offered to do the cooking too. These are the people that I've known the last decade that stepped up and helped out a lot," said Ramon Esparza, one of the family members who lost their home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy