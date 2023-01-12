Widespread power outages impacting over 800 customers in the Coastal Bend
Several power outrages in the Coastal Bend area have left over 800 customers without power Thursday morning.
According to the AEP map, a large power outage in the Flour Bluff area impacted over 1,000 customers but has been resolved.
Nueces County ESD #2 announced on their Facebook page that a crane hit a powerline while doing construction.
"To our Padre Island neighbors, we are getting reports that a crane hit a powerline and there are widespread power outages on Padre Island; we will update a restoration time as soon as we hear word," said Nueces County ESD #2 on their social media pages.
The power outages on the Island are estimated to be restored by 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
If you need to report a power outage, you may do so online or call 866-223-8508.
