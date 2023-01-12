ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued

Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
