Have we reached ‘peak meat’? Why one country is trying to limit its number of livestock
Ingrid de Sain is one of thousands of dairy farmers in the Netherlands who says she sometimes lies awake at night. Since a court ruling in 2019 which found the Dutch were breaking European environmental law, her farm of 100 cows in north Holland has been illegal. Like the other...
BBC
Northern Ireland agriculture: Turning tonnes of dung from waste to resource
Northern Ireland produces a lot of manure - and with manure comes a lot of harmful, hot air. It's estimated that the agriculture industry could feed 10 million people - way more than the actual number of people here. But that much food equates to more than three million cows,...
Fluke Discovery of Ancient Farming Technique Could Stabilize Crop Yields
As climates around the world grow harsher and increasingly unpredictable, concerns are increasing over our world's food security. yields of staple crops like maize and wheat are dropping in low-latitude tropical regions and in dry and drying regions such as African drylands and parts of the Mediterranean. Wealthy countries are...
Phys.org
New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle
In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
Vox
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
MedicalXpress
Inflation bites: How rising food costs affect nutrition and health
Food for thought: rising grocery prices affect food choices and nutrition, and ultimately health, and even the health care system. As a result of inflation, the cost of food continues to soar, with data from Statistics Canada reporting the latest price changes of foods purchased from groceries stores and restaurants.
Ars Technica
New imaging finds trigger for massive global warming 56 million years ago
Scientists have scanned a section of the North Atlantic and revealed the remnants of what had been a huge pulse of hot rock that initiated a rapid climate warming event 56 million years ago. The climate event, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), warmed the already-hot climate of the...
Phys.org
Our toilets can yield excellent alternatives for widespread polluting fertilizers
To tackle the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and pollution, humanity will need to move to a circular economy, where all resources are recycled. Why not recycle our own body waste too as fertilizer, provided there is no risk that harmful microbes or traces from pharmaceuticals end up in the consumed crops? Most nutrients needed for plant growth occur in human urine and feces. Urine is especially rich in nitrogen and potassium, and also contains trace amounts of metals such as boron, zinc, and iron. Feces could in theory supply other nutrients such as phosphorus, calcium, and magnesium or valuable organic carbon to soils.
Phys.org
Farming in South Africa: 6 things that need urgent attention in 2023
South Africa's agriculture remains an important sector of the economy and holds great potential to reduce poverty. It's also central to the political economy of the country, as evident in the governing African National Congress's (ANC) recent policy documents. The ANC acknowledges that agriculture "holds the potential to uplift many...
Phys.org
Study finds ants aren't altering behavior in rising temperatures
Researchers at North Carolina State University found in a recent study that ants did not adjust their behavior in response to warming temperatures and persisted in sub-optimal microhabitats even when optimal ones were present. The finding suggests ants may not be able to adjust their behavior in response to warming ecosystems.
natureworldnews.com
Shifting Patterns in Global Water Cycle Could Lead to Worldwide Catastrophic Events
The global water cycle is changing due to the potential influence of climate change and global warming, according to a new report. This alteration in the natural flow of water on Earth could lead to extreme weather events and vice versa. 2022 Summary Report. There are alarming changes within the...
fullerproject.org
On these women-run Himalayan farms, even climate-resilient crops are failing
When a WhatsApp message flashed up on Renu Oli’s phone offering free millet seeds from the government, her first thought was not the terraced fields near her home that lay empty. Like most people in her village in the Indian Himalayas, Oli has largely abandoned crop farming. Instead, she thought, the seeds might do as fodder for her cow, Radha.
msn.com
Ask an expert: Which color grapes are the healthiest?
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Leticia SoaresPostgraduate Degree in Public and Family Health/Bachelor Degree in Nutrition and Dietetics · 5 years of experience · BrazilAll types of grapes have health benefits. However, purple grapes can have more beneficial properties, since they are a better source of resveratrol and anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants that can help in glycemic control, improve insulin resistance, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and can collaborate in weight control. Purple foods are also rich in ellagic acid, a substance that prevents premature aging and reduces the risk of cancerous cell formation.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Grape.→ Love Grape? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Opinion: If agriculture is so important, why isn’t it getting the best tech?
Elliott Grant, Ph.D., is the chief executive officer at Mineral, an Alphabet company. In November at COP27, world leaders gathered at Sharm El Sheikh and bemoaned the impact agriculture is having on the world’s climate. Collectively, food production contributes about a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Bold initiatives to eat less meat, protect biodiversity, and sequester carbon in farmland were announced.
Phys.org
New results reveal surprising behavior of minerals deep in the Earth
As you are reading this, more than 400 miles below you is a massive world of extreme temperatures and pressures that has been churning and evolving for longer than humans have been on the planet. Now, a detailed new model from Caltech researchers illustrates the surprising behavior of minerals deep in the planet's interior over millions of years and shows that the processes are actually happening in a manner completely opposite to what had been previously theorized.
Epicurious
Why Does Organic Milk Cost So Much?
You’re strolling the aisles of your local market. You arrive at the cool, glowing refrigerator cases of the dairy section, poised to make a quick decision about what you’ll pour into your next glass of homemade boba or rich batch of pots de crème. The shelves all look the same. The neatly stacked cartons all look the same. But a closer inspection of the price tags underneath them makes the wheels of your shopping cart come to a stiff halt.
Phys.org
Effect of cultivar, cropping on female/male asparagus yields
Asparagus (Asparagus officinalis L.) is a dioecious perennial plant. Male plants have a higher yield than female plants; therefore, all-male cultivars are more commonly produced. In contrast, female plants have a higher spear weight than that of male plants. To increase profitability, selective cultivation of only female plants would increase the yield of asparagus with a thick spear, which has a higher unit price.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Potatoes From Seed
Growing potatoes from seed is a great way to get delicious homegrown potatoes while saving money. Plus, it’s a fun and rewarding activity the entire family can enjoy! Even though growing potatoes isn’t a complicated task, there are a few essentials you must be aware of for the best harvest. Those requirements include choosing the best spud, preparing the seeds and the soil, watering, monitoring for pests, and harvesting.
natureworldnews.com
Rice Genetically Modified To Be More Salt Tolerant Could Be a Key To Reducing Food Shortages
According to researchers at the University of Sheffield, reducing the number of stomata in rice makes it more tolerant to salt water. As sea levels rise, seawater is reaching previously unreachable areas, causing increased crop damage. Sheffield scientists had previously discovered that rice with fewer stomata is more drought resistant,...
